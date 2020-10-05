6 Marketing Technologies Every Company Must Use

Whenever you come up with a promising innovative concept of a new application there must be no doubt it has real potential, to become the next big thing.

For sure, one of the first steps you'll take is talking to your team and planning the development process. However, you have to make sure that your in-house team can handle your project.

Why You Should Take Software Development Seriously

Applications have made stark improvements to our day-to-day lives. They enable us to do many things with a touch on the screen or just a click of the mouse.

According to BuildFire, there are 2.8 million apps in the Google Play Store in 2020. That's a huge number for just one platform without mentioning the other mobile platforms. With so many apps available for download, why couldn't you name at least a hundred of them? Primarily, because only the good apps are worth remembering and using.

When In-House Talent Isn't Making the Cut

If you want to be good at business, you need to make sure that your product is worth your customer's time.

It's a great advantage if you have in-house resources to create apps. At the same time, if you don't think your team can do it, there's no reason to give up on a project. It's about time you consider outsourcing your custom software development needs.

To help you make this big decision, here are a few signs that indicate you'd better outsource your custom software development project.

1. You don't have an in-house dev team

You can have the most innovative idea for an application ever and still achieve nothing if you don't have a team equipped with the skills and experience required for a certain custom software project.

There are two ways you can fix this. First, you can start creating your own project team. While this is good if you have long-term plans as a developer, the catch is that you would have to invest a lot of time and efforts in the recruitment process.

The other way is to outsource a project to your development partner. In this case, you won't have to worry about the team competence working on your project, as custom software development companies typically hire and train accomplished professionals and ramp up your project team with the most fitted candidates.

2. Your team isn't achieving planned goals

You can face the underperformance of your team. It can be a result of many different reasons, such as low qualification, lack of tools, or staff overload.

You can wait it out and allow the team to learn as they do the project. Maybe they're just in a slump. However, if you want your company to thrive, you need to meet your goals.

Outsourcing will allow you to relieve them from the project and let them focus on things that they're better at while you have a team of software development professionals fine-tuning your product.

3. You're short on time

If you're short on time and need to meet a strict deadline, you'll want experts working on your project. It ensures that the end-product will be delivered on time and will meet all the requirements.

Yes, you can trust your team to grind their way to meet the deadline, but make sure they are not distracted with any other initiatives. If you can't guarantee that, you should consider the safer and more effective choice, outsource your software development needs.

4. You're already overloaded and under pressure

When your team is already working hard on other projects and achieving your goals, it's never good to give added pressure. Not only will it cause additional stress on the team, but it will also risk some of your goals not being met and some of your projects failing.

Outsourcing is a good thing for this kind of situation. After you find a good custom software development partner, all you need to do is sit back, let the outsourcing company do the work, and make them handle the added pressure and load.

5. You don't have the tools and licenses for the project

The infrastructure and requirements for application software development vary depending on its concept, features, and target users.

To work on an app you're going to need various tools and devices, such as mobile devices, software development environment, access to different tools and frameworks, certifications, and other resources.

Outsourcing companies provide all of these tools and devices for your project. They also support licenses needed for your app, depending on where it's going to be deployed, the operating systems it will run on, and other factors.

With the outsourcing company working on the project and taking care of all these needs, it's a win-win situation. You're saving money, and all you have to do is sit back, plan the application's release, and focus on other projects as experts work on your app.

Do You Have All the Signs?

If you do, then you're in need of extra help.

Software development continually evolves, applications get more sophisticated year by year, and they become more complex to develop. That's why you want to have competent and seasoned experts who are up to date with current trends in custom software development.

That's also why you need to partner with an IT outsourcing company that understands your vision and goals and will help you meet them in the best way possible.

Why do you need to outsource your software development needs? Because it's easier to realize your vision when you have a dedicated team of professionals with years of proven experience.

