FIFA 21 Career Mode Guide: 5 European Sleeping Giants You Have to Try to Manage

Once upon a time, these five clubs had all it takes to conquer Europe. Unfortunately, their momentum has passed, and most of them are now struggling to recapture the good old magical days.

Do you think you have what it takes to bring the glorious old days back to their home? Try these five clubs in FIFA 21 career mode. While you're at it, you can also sign our top five picks for potential youngsters to your team!

FIFA 21 Career Mode Most Exciting Team: Leeds United

Leeds United was once a contender in the English top-flight league. Back in the early 2000s, the Peacock was a massive rival to the league's giant, Manchester United.

However, everything fell apart after the sale of Rio Ferdinand to MU for £18 million. Ironically, the club faced a financial crisis and relegated in 2004 to the Championship (second tier) and in 2007 to League One (third tier).

For the first time in 16 years, Leeds is now back to the Premier League. Do you have what it takes to replace Marcelo Bielsa?

AC Milan

AC Milan is no stranger to UEFA Champions League glory. In their glory days, AC Milan is stocked with superstars like Kaka, Gennaro Gattuso, Andry Shevchenko, Filippo Inzaghi, and Ronaldinho.

After winning the 2010/2011 Serie A campaign, AC Milan has lost its magic. The European giant's decline came to a critical point when they finished the 10th in 2014/15, the lowest ever since 1977.

Under Stefan Pioli, Rossoneri is now focusing on nurturing young talents. Sandro Tonali, Brahim Diaz, Gigi Donnarumma, and Theo Hernandez are hungry to bring back AC Milan reign's old days.

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao is another bittersweet tale of a giant's sharp decline. Along with giants like Real Madrid & FC Barcelona, the three clubs are the only teams that never see a relegation to the lower division.

There was a time in the 1970s and 1980s when giants saw Los Leones as a threat. In the 1983/84 campaign, Athletic Bilbao won both the league and the cup.

That's all. Since then, Bilbao is rarely seen in the Champions/Europa League's European grande stage.

However, they are now emerging to be a lethal threat once again. Since 2010, Bilbao has somewhat become a regular in European big-stage competitions.

Nottingham Forest

It's almost hard to believe that Nottingham Forest, a now battling relegation club in the English second-tier league, was once an elite representation of England.

Nottingham Forest had massive success in the 1980s and the 1990s. They even once won two consecutive Champion League titles in the 1978/1979 and 1979/1980 campaigns.

Unfortunately, it's been 20 years since the last time Forest was back in the Premier League.

AZ Alkmaar

Lastly, we have AZ Alkmaar of Eredivisie. The Dutch side had the potential to break down Ajax and PSV's dominance in the league but somehow failed to capitalize on it. Young talents keep searching for better clubs and leave them struggling even to reach the Europa League qualification.

The last time AZ won the league was in the 2008/2009 campaign, and it's up to you to replicate that success.

