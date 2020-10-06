A Brand New 'Resident Evil' Movie Cast Announced

A brand new Resident Evil movie is in development. This week, Constantin Film, the franchise's holder, announced its cast.

As Deadline reported, Kaya Scodelario of Maze Runner will star as Claire Redfield and partner up with Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine).

Robbie Amell will portray Chris Redfield, and Tom Hopper plays the villainous Albert Wesker. Leon Kennedy is performed by Avan Jogia, while Neal McDonough plays William Birkin.

The reboot movie will set during "the fateful night in Raccoon City in 1998," a nod to the original first two games.

"After a dozen games, six live-action movies, and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998," said producer Robert Kulzer as reported by Deadline.

"With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them," added writer-director Johannes Roberts.

The British director's known for his work on 47 Meters Down, The Other Side of The Door, Hellbreeder, etc.

The development started way back in 2017, a year after Resident Evil: The Final Chapter release.

As Variety reported, the last Resident Evil film scored a fantastic $312 million gross worldwide.

While Alice Marcus has been the face of the movie franchise for years, it's still unclear whether Milla Jovovich will reprise her role.

Resident Evil Movie vs. Netflix Adaptation



However, this isn't the only non-game Resident Evil currently in development. Capcom and Netflix are developing two series: Infinite Darkness, a CGI series based on Leon and Claire, and a live-action series focused on two Wesker daughters.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a part of the franchise's 25th anniversary. The anime series is currently in development by Tokyo-based studio, TMS Entertainment. Infinite Darkness is set for a 2021 release, along with the upcoming Resident Evil: Village.

Another untitled project, which focuses on Albert Wesker's young offspring, is set in two different timelines.

"When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything," described Netflix.

As CNET reported, the first few episodes will center around young Jade and Billie, while the rest takes on 30-year-old Jade in the world swarmed by T-virus.

Again, this isn't the first time a Wesker child has been featured. In the 2012's lackluster Resident Evil 6, Jake Muller, Wesker's estranged son, is one of the six playable characters.

To sum it up, Resident Evil: Village and Infinite Darkness release in early 2021. The reboot movie and Netflix's live-action adaptation are currently in development.

Village will center around Chris Redfield and the previous game's protagonist, Ethan Winters. It will pick up several years after the events of Resident Evil 7.

That said, 2021 will be a terrific year for Resident Evil fans.

