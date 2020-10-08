Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: Everything We Know So Far

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is on the horizon, and here is everything we know so far from Activision's latest COD title.

As one of the biggest franchises in the gaming industry, the Call of Duty world always brings fresh excitement & new life to the FPS genre. Since the first title's release back in 2003, Call of Duty has generated over 15 billion USD.

Without further ado, let's dig into the upcoming COD: Black Ops Cold War!

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War's Storyline



Black Ops Cold War follows the story of Russel Adler, a CIA operative, amidst the height of the Cold War in the early 1980s. This game draws inspiration from real-life events.

Upon learning that real-life Russian spy, Perseus, is plotting against the US national security system, President Ronald Reagan commands Adler to stop him. Several well-known faces, including Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson, will also appear in the game.

If you're not familiar, Alex Mason, Jason Hudson, and Frank Woods are the faces of the very-first Black Ops game.

Zombie & Multiplayer Mode



The 'Zombie' mode is making a comeback to this series with a brand-new storyline that somehow intertwines with the game's single-player story.

"This co-op mode includes new ways to progress, classic Perks, and an arsenal of Cold War-era Zombies weaponry that will help survivors dominate the legions of undead," writes the website.

Black Ops Cold War Open Beta

Black Ops Cold War is now open for beta testers.

For PS4 gamers, the beta weekend is scheduled for October 8 to October 12. On other and cross platforms, the schedule will be run from October 15 to October 19.

To be able to experience the beta before the game's initial release date, you have to pre-order a digital copy of the game.

Where to Pre-Order Black Ops Cold War

You can pre-order Black Ops Cold War now via its official website, Microsoft Store, or PlayStation Store.

There are three editions available, titled Standard, Cross-Gen Bundle, and Ultimate. Standard and Gross-Gen Bundles offer almost the same feature, except the version of the game's next-gen console.

You will also get early access to the Open Beta weekend, Woods Operator Pack in Modern Warfare and Warzone, and Confrontation Weapon Pack.

The Ultimate version offers all the aforementioned items, plus the Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) and the Land, Sea, and Air Pack.

Black Ops Cold War Release Date & Console Systems

Activision & Treyarch will release Black Ops Cold War on November 13, 2020, on PS4, Windows, and Xbox One. A version for next-gen consoles of PS5 & Xbox Series X/S will be released upon its availability.

