Everything You Need to Know About Whole House Surge Protectors

When the weather changes, power spikes are an unfortunate reality. This is when the whole house surge protector comes in handy. In this article, we will talk about everything you need to know about the whole house surge protector, its cost, and installation. So, read on to learn more.

What Is Whole Home Surge Protector?

A whole home surge protector is like a filter tank that prevents something untoward from entering your space while filtering everything it allows to pass through. Simply put, a surge protector keeps your electrical appliances safe from a power surge caused due to irregular voltage. When you install this device, you can safeguard your appliances from burning out and exploding.

You can also call it your first line of defence against surges in voltage that can be caused due to several reasons, including extreme weather conditions. Suppose you have never had a surge protector installed. Then you must consider investing in one with the help of a trained electrician.

They help protect your gadgets and appliances from burning down when the lightning strikes. Since these devices are equipped with microprocessors, they are sensitive to power spikes. In some cases, even the smallest surge in current can ruin your electricals.

So, don't hesitate from investing in a whole home surge protector if you want to protect your expensive electrical items around the house.

How Does A Surge Protector Help?

Now that you know what it entails, we can begin understanding how a surge protector helps.

Installing a whole house surge protector can curb all potential damage to circuit boards on all of your appliances. These include dryers, stoves, washers, HVAC, and LED strips. It also fights off any potential electrical surges from appliances cycling on and off. Contrary to popular belief, mini surges do have a lasting impact as they gradually shave the years off the life of your appliances.

In some cases, a surge protector is also installed to overcome the lightning strikes resulting from powerful voltage fluctuation. Since any home on the electrical grid can be targeted, the surge will spread through the utility lines and directly impact your electronic items.

Where Does A Power Surge Come From?

A power surge can be originated internally or externally. An internal surge accounts for more than 80% of the surge issues faced by homeowners. It often results from appliance cycling and improper outlet usage.

For instance, when a hot water dispenser heats up and cools down within a short period of time, it can cause several electrical disturbances. These get compounded over the years and impact your utility lines.

At the same time, external surge accounts for up to 20% of all voltage spikes. These originate outside the house due to lightning strikes, such as repair or maintenance on utility lines, maintenance at the power station. These factors are all beyond your control, but they can immediately impact the whole electrical grid. In some cases, it may also end up killing power to all homes within that local region.

Now that you know that unplanned surges can happen at any home, it is necessary to consider a whole home surge protector that provides safety from internal and external surges, thereby securing your home against electrical malfunctions.

Installation costs

The cost of installing a surge protector can depend on various factors. For instance, do you have a subpanel leading to the breaker? Some homes are equipped with these sub-panels, which lead to the main breaker. This is installed due to the distance between appliances as well as the main panel. As a result, your power comes from the main panel and not from the utility lines.

No matter the kind, any surge protectors, including whole home surge protector, must be installed by a certified and experienced electrician only. It is strictly advisable to not do it yourself as it requires precise technical knowledge!