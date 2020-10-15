How to clean up your Mac quickly? Outbyte MacRepair’s Guide

Keeping your Mac clean is not simply a matter of organization - it is important for your computer to keep functioning properly. As files build up over time, you may begin to notice that your computer starts to run out of free space, slow down and you might even run into occasional glitches and errors related to lack of free space in your system.

So, how do you effectively clean up storage on your Mac? There are a few quick things you can do to free up some much-needed space on your computer. For instance, you can make a habit of cleaning out built-up cache on your Mac. You can also go over all apps you have installed on your computer and delete the ones that you are not using frequently. However, for a truly comprehensive cleanup and repair of your system, you will probably need to use a specialized cleaner or optimizer program - like Outbyte MacRepair.

How Does Outbyte MacRepair Work?

Outbyte MacRepair is a professional tool designed to clean and optimize Mac computers. Once you download and install the program, you will be able to initiate a series of actions that will lead you to a cleaner and faster running Mac. Here's how it works.

Outbyte MacRepair starts by initiating a System Scan. Once you press Start Scan button, the program will run a search for different types of files on your Mac, which includes junk files, large and old files, duplicates, potentially unwanted apps, and more. The scan also looks into your RAM usage, Internet Security, and login items.

What Are Outbyte MacRepair's Cleanup Tools?

There are four main tools in Outbyte MacRepair's Cleanup kit that can help you clean up your Mac - and each of them serves a specific purpose.

Large & Old Files: just as the name suggests, this tool lets you remove large and old files on your computer that you haven't opened in a while. This often includes old videos, pictures, installer files, videos and documents, and more.

Duplicates Finder: this tool locates "twin" files and folders on your computer and lets you quickly and easily remove duplicate content. Plus, you will also be able to find similar photos stored on your Mac and remove them if you want to.

Smart Uninstaller is a solution for efficiently removing programs from your system. Certain apps on your Mac may not be easy to remove completely - they can leave some traces upon uninstalling them. Smart Uninstaller is designed to remove apps with none of their leftovers remaining in the system.

System Junk: once the scan is complete, you will get a report of the total size of junk files detected - plus, you will also see a break-down of how much space each type of file occupies in your system. You can then press Activate and Repair (or Remove if you already activated the program) button to remove all the located junk files.

By using the tools mentioned above, you will be able to give your Mac an efficient and comprehensive cleaning without the risk of damaging key files and your personal data.

Final words

Naturally, there are different ways to keep your Mac clean. You can perform all of the necessary actions yourself - but this may take quite a bit of time and it's not guaranteed that you will be able to find all the junk, unneeded files and apps on your Mac and remove them. Thus, it is generally advised to use a specialized tool such as Outbyte MacRepair to properly maintain your computer and keep it clean. This way, you will always have enough storage for the programs and files that you really need.