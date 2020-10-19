PC, Console, or Mobile: Which Platform is Best for Gaming in 2020?

If you are reading this article, the chances are you are interested in video games. Whether you are a veteran gamer or a complete noob (if you don't know what that word means, you definitely are one!), you may be curious about which platform is best for gaming.

Video gaming is the most popular and profitable medium of entertainment on the planet and the fastest-developing technologically. In 2017, the video games industry overtook TV and streaming as the most financially lucrative entertainment sector. In that year, TV and TV streaming made $105 billion. The movie industry made $41 billion, and music made only $17 billion. In comparison, the video games industry made a whopping $116 billion and has grown even further since then.

In 2020, there is a wide range of platforms available for gamers to enjoy video games on. These platforms can be narrowed down to three main categories: PC, console, and mobile. But which is best? In this guide, we will explore the benefits and drawbacks of each of these platforms in terms of performance, price, exclusives, and cyber security certifications.

PC gaming

The PC gaming community is well-known for its claims that gaming on a PC is the best - or even the only proper - way to play video games. The so-called "PC master race" certainly makes some valid points, but is this still the case in 2020?

Performance

While PC gaming emerged in the 1970s with simple text-based adventure games, like those explored in Black Mirror's Bandersnatch, it has come an incredibly long way. Nowadays, even relatively cheap PCs and laptops can rival dedicated consoles like those from the PlayStation or Xbox range. More expensive PCs can actually significantly out-class their console rivals in graphics, performance, and capabilities.

I have to admit a slight level of bias here: I am mostly a PC gamer myself! While my PC was more expensive than the PlayStation 4, my second choice of platform, the total cost was comparable to buying a lower-grade PC and the PlayStation separately. I simply decided to have a platform for both gaming and the other functions that a computer carries out!

One of the main advantages of PC gaming is the ability to customize your PC to keep up with developments. While consoles are released every few years and remain the same until the next model is released, PCs can be fitted with upgrades like higher-power processors, more RAM, and better graphics cards whenever you want. While changing components can void the warranty of a pre-built PC, a personalized custom build can give you a lot of freedom - as long as you have the technical knowledge to build and maintain it!

Price

While it can be more expensive upfront to buy a PC (whether custom-built or not) than a console or mobile, it can end up being cheaper in the long run. Games are typically cheaper for the PC than for consoles, with online stores like the Steam store offering frequent deals such as their famous Summer Sale. There are many other online PC game stores - just check that a site has reputable cyber security certifications before you buy.

The general price of PC gaming is difficult to quantify, as there is such a huge range of PCs, laptops, and components out there that you can choose from. However, as a general rule, the cost of a PC that matches the gaming capabilities of the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One is more or less comparable to that of those consoles themselves. One advantage of PC gaming is that you can always start off with a more affordable PC and upgrade particular components in the future if your budget increases.

Exclusives

While PC and consoles have many of the same games (although they don't necessarily run the same) to choose from (mobile games tend to be a different breed, which we will come to later), each platform does have some titles that are exclusive to them.

For PCs and laptops, these exclusives tend to be strategy games and simulators. RTS (real-time strategy games) like the Total War and Civilization franchises are extremely popular on the PC and often limited to this platform due to the highly mouse-based nature of playing. If you are more interested in Civilization, StarCraft, or The Sims than other games, PC could be the best choice for you.

Security

Each PC will have different cyber security certifications. Checking the cyber security certifications of different antivirus software types is a good way to ensure that your system stays secure from cyber threats. Because PCs are used more than consoles for non-gaming activity such as shopping and banking (although this gap is closing as consoles become more powerful and versatile), they are more susceptible to being targeted by cybercriminals, and allow more methods for cybercriminals to attack.

PC gaming requires a greater degree of technical knowledge in general, and cyber security is no exception. Using a good quality antivirus software and knowing how to use the Internet safely will minimize any risks. If you are interested in learning more about cyber security, various online courses offer cyber security certifications.

Overall pros:

Highest possible performance

More options for customization and upgrades

More versatile

Games usually cheaper

Overall cons:

High upfront cost for powerful systems

Lack of portability for desktop PCs

Split-screen multiplayer game options very limited

Console gaming

Console gaming is extremely popular. From handheld consoles like Nintendo's original Game Boy to high-performance home video game consoles like Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox ranges, the variety of consoles offers a choice for everyone. In recent years, Nintendo's Switch console has broken new ground by offering a portable and TV-based system in one!

Performance

The range of consoles is vast. In this article, we will explore the most recent generation of consoles available on the market. If we were to go back to the days of the Sega Megadrive and ZX Spectrum, we would need an entire book! These days, most console gamers will be buying either the PlayStation 4 (or PS4), the Xbox One, or the Switch. While the next generation of consoles is not too far away with releases expected in 2021, it is the PS4, Xbox One, and the Switch on the market at the moment.

The PS4 and the Xbox One are relatively comparable to each other in terms of graphical and processing performance, although both lag a little behind what top-of-the-range PCs are capable of. The Switch is a little different. While Sony and Microsoft have always been in direct competition, Nintendo has always had a slightly different target audience. Nintendo has always prioritized versatility, accessibility, and family-friendly titles over other high technical specifications. The Switch is no exception to this rule.

While none of these consoles approach PCs' potential performance or the sheer convenience and portability of mobiles, the convenience and lack of the need to upgrade make them good all-rounders for gaming. Consoles also have much more user-friendly interfaces than PCs, and the ability to simply sit down on the couch is a huge plus. If you are looking to play split-screen multiplayer games with friends or family, consoles are your best bet.

Price

With home consoles in the range of $250 to $300 brand new at the time of writing, they are a notably lower upfront cost than a high-range PC, and comparable to an average smartphone. However, PCs/laptops and smartphones do have the advantage of being pretty essential in daily life and gaming, so this may even things out.

Console games also come in at higher prices than PC and mobile games, although you can often find pre-owned copies of games only a year or two old for pretty cheap.

Exclusives

While it is a matter of personal taste, in my opinion, where consoles really outshine PC and mobile gaming is when it comes to exclusive titles. Depending on which console you choose, you will have access to a completely different range of games. While most games are released on more than one console, some game studios have deals with Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo that their games are only released on one platform.

Each choice has some absolute gems of exclusives. The PlayStation boasts franchises like God of War, The Last of Us, and Ratchet and Clank. The Xbox rivals this selection with the Forza, Halo, and Gears of War series. The Switch is the latest Nintendo console to feature the iconic Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros, and The Legend of Zelda. While the choice in strategy games and simulators is limited compared to PC gaming, consoles excel at action, racing, multiplayer, and party games.

Security

While you might not consider cyber security with consoles on the same level as a PC (no-one is getting advanced cyber security certifications just to play a game of FIFA!), security is still something that you should consider. While you may not use your console for Internet browsing, online banking, or shopping as much as with a PC or mobile, you may have personal information like bank details stored on your console if you purchase games, movies, or DLC. Cybercriminals can take advantage of people's lax cyber security certifications when it comes to consoles, and phishing messages are unfortunately increasingly frequent when online gaming.

Overall pros:

Accessible regardless of technical knowledge

Easy to set up and use

High-quality exclusives

Great for multiplayer and good social aspect

Overall cons:

Graphics and performance limits significantly lower than PC

Lack of customization options

Games often expensive

Mobile gaming

Although mobile gaming has often been overlooked by more "serious" gamers, smartphones are actually the most popular platform for gaming by some distance. In fact, since 2018, the mobile gaming industry has financially outperformed PC and console gaming combined!

This is most likely because pretty much everyone has a smartphone, and they are a part of daily life for most of us. Over 3.5 billion people in the world own a smartphone - almost half the population of the Earth.

Performance

We have come a long way from Snake on the old Nokia phones, but mobile gaming is still inherently more limited than other platforms. While graphical and processing capabilities of smartphones are rapidly increasing, and certain phones are specifically designed for gaming, the truth is that mobile gaming is a long way behind console and PC gaming in technical performance.

Price

The price of smartphones varies just as much as that of PCs or laptops. While high-spec, powerful phones can cost many hundreds of dollars, more limited smartphones can be bought for less than $100.

In terms of the cost of games, mobile games are usually very cheap. A wide selection of them can even be downloaded from the app store for free (as long as you are willing to put up with adverts). However, one thing to be aware of is microtransactions: many games heavily feature microtransactions that can really add up and cost a lot.

Exclusives

While some games are available on both consoles and mobile, and others on both PC and mobile, most mobile games are specific to just mobile, and available only through the Apple or Google Play app stores.

Mobile games typically prioritize accessibility and simplicity over storylines or high performance. However, this does not mean that the games can't be just as fun as those of PCs or consoles - in fact, some mobile games are incredibly addictive. Generally speaking, mobile gaming is aimed at a much more casual audience rather than dedicated gamers. The convenience of mobile gaming makes it easy to whip out your phone and kill a few minutes gaming while waiting for a bus or on your lunch break at work

Security

When choosing a mobile phone, the manufacturer must have adequate cyber security certifications. As well as researching the brand, you should make sure that the cyber security certifications of any apps you may install are also up to the required standard. Mobile phones have similar cyber threats to PCs. However, many people neglect to install and use antivirus software on their mobiles! Whichever device you use for online gaming, banking, and shopping, sufficient cyber security certifications are essential.

Overall pros:

Unrivaled portability and convenience

Plenty of free games to choose from

Easier social media features

Overall cons:

Significantly lower performance than other platforms

Games usually short and simple

Ultimately, no platform is going to be the best choice for every single gamer on the planet. Personal preferences and requirements make this a highly subjective question. Thankfully, there are plenty of options out there and an ever-growing number of games to enjoy.

Whichever platform you choose, an understanding of cyber security certifications can help you to enjoy video games safely and securely. We hope that this article has helped you choose the best gaming platform for you.