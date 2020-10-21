Apple Watch SE: Owners In South Korea and US Report Overheating Issues

Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 hit the stores last September. A month later, users are already experiencing overheating issues.

At least six users in South Korea took to Reddit to chronicle their issue with Apple Watch SE, as Mac Rumors reported. Their Apple Watches got overheated, leaving a big yellow mark on the top right of the screen.

Although it's not a lethal burn, some users' experienced a hot burn on their wrist. The smartwatch's display issue is also a subject of online conversation.

The following paragraph is the full chronology of the event as taken from Reddit.

"The owner received the product on October 8. The owner slept with the watch on the wrist on October 9, night. Woke up on October 10 just to find the wrist is very hot. The owner quickly took off the watch to find the red wrist due to heat. No power signals from the watch, but the sound plays well when the watch is searched with the Find my Watch feature. The owner exchanged the device with a new product on October 16."

After the news went viral, several users from the United States have also expressed the same overheating issue. The issue seems to affect Apple Watch SE 40 mm models and Nike editions, both GPS and cellular, and in silver and space gray colors.

What Caused Apple Watch SE to Overheat?

Although the reasoning behind the issue is still unclear, it's highly likely that it's due to the display connectors near the Taptic Engine.

"Considering that Apple has recycled the designs of the older Apple Watches, the overheating spot is above the display connectors, between the Taptic Engine and the digital crown," user u/cozyplanes wrote.

"Since the spot is far from the battery, it doesn't look like a battery specific problem like Note 7, but no one knows for sure."

In fact, Apple products are no stranger to overheating issues, and the latest iPhone 11 is no immune to that. There are plenty of reasons why, but most of them are caused by poor case design, CPU usage, lousy quality of the battery, or even the hot environment.

How Much Does An Apple Watch SE Cost?

An Apple Watch SE starts at $279 for a 40mm version and $309 for its 44mm version. It's available in three colors: dark gray, silver, or gold.

Just like iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE is considered a mid-end version of the flagship Series 6. Hence it doesn't come with high-end stainless steel or titanium finishes or even an ECG and blood oxygen perimeter.

This month, Apple also announced the brand-new iPhone 12 with four available editions and the HomePod speaker.

You can purchase an Apple Watch SE from Best Buy, Amazon, or Apple's official online store.

