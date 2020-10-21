What You Should Know About GBT-3

OpenAI has recently allowed developers to get a taste of their GTP-3 tool and is causing a stir in the industry. In the past, they only released a research paper but their latest drip-feeding programme is allowing developers to try it out for themselves. Below, we are going to look at some of the things that we think you should know about GBT-3 below.

What Is GBT-3?

If you aren't familiar with GPT-3, you should know that this is an AI language model. In fact, it has been deemed the most powerful language model ever, even ahead of its predecessor GTP-2. The tool is available to spit out streams of text in a variety of styles and it has around 175 billion parameters.

Who Made It?

GPT-3 is the latest release from OpenAI, a company that was founded in San Francisco in the USA back in 2015. OpenAI is an artificial intelligence research laboratory and it was founded by Elon Musk, Sam Altman and a few other big names in the industry. Paying attention to many of these moves from big business names, whether they are from people like these, Tej Kohli's investments, or the activities of organisations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation can give a real insight into how these circles can move.

What Kind of Text Can it Generate?

Artificial intelligence technology has come a long way over the years and now, we can generate a lot of advanced text using this tech. According to reports and the developers who have managed to get access to GBT-3, this tool can generate any kind of text. Some examples of text include HTML and code. Of course, it can also create readable text which proves that this is certainly something to take note of.

Are There Issues?

It is important to be aware that GBT-3 isn't yet free from issues. In fact, some users have reported that it can generate hateful and racist text if it is left to its own devices. While this is hard to fix it is something that needs to be addressed by OpenAI. In the current climate, this kind of text is not acceptable and it could come back to bite OpenAI, despite it being computer generated.

How Good Is It?

Based on the recent reports by developers, GBP-3 is a great tool that only has some minor issues. It is a long way from its predecessor that was already very impressive. As these developers offer their tips, it is expected that this tool will be a leading product in the industry. It is extremely versatile and the added benefit of using it for website code is one that is surely going to be recognised.

Keep An Eye On It

OpenAI has created something really special with GBT-3 and it won't be long before they are working on their next big project. This modern language tool will provide users with the opportunity to speed up processes and lean on AI. It is only the beginning for this tool so make sure to keep an eye on it.