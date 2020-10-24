Marcus Rashford Turns Twitter Account Into Safe Place to Find Free Meals for Kids

Marcus Rashford has been on a non-stop mission to combat child hunger & poverty in the United Kingdom. This time, the Manchester United starlet turned his Twitter into a safe place to find free meals for kids.

Rashford turned his feed into a network, provided by the community, to help feed children in need. Beach cafes, horseboxes, restaurants, high school cafeteria, and small-time community centers have joined the movement.

The action came after the parliament voted against extending the Free School Meals (FSM) provision during the half-term break last Wednesday (21/10). According to Guardian, 322 Members of Parliament (MPs) have controversially voted against feeding the nation's most underwhelming & most impoverished kids.

Luckily, a man has volunteered to gather all the free meal locations all over England, Wales, and Northern Island, which can be accessed through Google Maps here.

"We must stop stigmatizing, judging, and pointing fingers. Our views are being clouded by political affiliation. This is not politics; this is humanity," said the MBA on his Twitter account.

Humble Beginning

The backbone of Manchester United's attack has always been vocal about ending child poverty and hunger in the UK. He seems to have a long road to go.

Marcus Rashford was born-and-bred in Manchester in 1997 from a humble beginning. His mother, Melanie, worked a low-paying 9-to-5 job to support him in a not beneficial system for underpaid families like his to succeed. In his own words, "regardless of how hard my mum worked."

In an open letter for the government on Twitter, Rashford pled the MPs' decision to end free school dinner vouchers last June amidst the pandemic crisis. England forward also recalled when he would go to Northern Moor to collect his Christmas dinners every year.

"Ten years ago, I would have been one of those children, and you would never have heard my voice and seen my determination to become part of the solution," said Rashford.

Fans & Rivals Reaction

Several MPs, councils, local restaurants, food providers, and even rival clubs have reacted positively to Rashford's campaign.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool lauds the Manchester United starlet's selfless act. As Guardian reported, the German manager praises Rashford for not forgetting his roots and his leadership show throughout the months.

"It is a bit of a shame that he has to do it, but it is wonderful as well," said the former Borussia Dortmund gaffer.

Rashford's teammate Juan Mata is also a fan of what Rashford has been doing, off-and-on the pitch. The Spaniard, who also launched a charity movement Common Goal in 2017, said that his teammates and family should be proud of him.

Some things are bigger than sports. To support the cause, sign the petition here.

