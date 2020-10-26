Need to Jailbreak Streaming Services on Firestick? Make sure you do it Safely!

In this guide, you'll learn how to safely jailbreak a Firestick with the help of a simple tutorial, allowing access to unlimited free streaming content. Also, to jailbreak a Firestick or download third-party apps, make sure you're connected to the best VPN for it.

Streaming has taken over the era of cable TV, and it's leaving more and more users glued to their screens. You probably want the best experience and for that, you'll need seamless access to some of the most popular streaming services. A few of them include Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video.

However, I understand that most users aren't looking to pay for services, and require free access to unlimited content like movies, TV shows, music, game play etc. There are also circumstances that the app you require might not be available for download on the Amazon App Store.

So, what do you do?

You'll need to Jailbreak your Firestick for that. It'll allow you access to numerous third-party apps and more. This short tutorial works for 2nd generation Firestick, Fire TV Cube and Firestick 4K.

Wait! Before we progress with the tutorial, wouldn't you like to know a little about Jailbreaking? If not, you can skip right to the process.

What is Jailbreaking a Firestick? Is it safe?

Most users believe that Jailbreaking a Firestick is illegal. However, that isn't the case, since we're not actually making any changes to the software of the device, as anyone would do on Android and iOS smartphones. We're simply just installing an app called "Downloader" that allows you to sideload APK apps on your device.

The process of Jailbreaking is safe. However, there are certain third-party apps that extract content by violating copyright laws. If you're downloading any copyright material then make sure you do it safely. One of the best ways is by using the best Firestick VPN. It doesn't even need to be expensive, since there are many top providers offering the most affordable deals right now.

This allows you to download geo-restricted content from the Amazon Store if it's not available within your region, and at the same time protect you online while Sideloading third-party apps.

NOTE: Make sure you sign up for a free or paid Amazon account before setting up your Firestick or proceeding to Jailbreak it. For free services, Amazon Prime allows a 30-day free trial period.

Always connect to a VPN before beginning the jailbreak process

Because you're Sideloading third-party apps, make sure you're connected to the best Firestick VPN for safety reasons.

This will hide your activities from your ISP, the government, and content vendors. Additionally, a Fire TV VPN also lets you download geo-restricted or censored content from Amazon Prime. For instance, you got your Fire TV loaded up, but can't access Netflix because of your region. A VPN will allow you that access.

How to safely jailbreak a Firestick to access APK streaming apps

Once you've created your Amazon account, and before starting to Jailbreak your Firestick device, there are a few settings you need to tweak around with - by enabling the apps from unknown sources. Keep in mind, that these steps aren't causing any damage to your device, nor infiltrating your system settings.

Here's how you enable the "Apps from Unknown Sources":

On your Firestick, go to your settings, and click on "My Fire TV" or "Device"

You'll see the tab that says "Developer Options." Click on it and enable "Apps from Unknown Sources"

There's be a pop-up, so just click on "Turn On."

That's it. Now you'll be able to proceed with downloading the "Downloader App." This app allows you to sideload or download third-part APK apps that aren't available on the Amazon Store.

Now, we move on to downloading and installing the Downloader app on your Firestick. This is the app used to jailbreak and allow third-party apps on your Fire device. Start by:

Head back to the Firestick menu and click on the search icon. Look for the app called "Downloader."

Look for the right app, and the click on the "Download" button.

Once downloaded, let it install.

When the app installs, click on "Open."

Now that you've got yourself the Downloader app, we can begin to sideload third-part APK files. This method of Jailbreaking is called the "Downloader method."

Jailbreaking Firestick using the Downloader app

Since you're trying to access unlimited free content off the grid, the most popular streaming app for that is Kodi. Kodi is a free open-source media player that offers a wide plethora of free content. Because it's a third-party app, make sure you're still connect to a safe VPN. Additionally, because Kodi is the most popular, I will show you how to sideload this third-party app on your Firestick.

Start by:

Launch the Downloader app. You'll see a URL tab. For instance, you should see (http://) as default in this tab.

Type in the Kodi APK URL "kodi.tv/download" and then click on "Go."

For the app to install, it'll offer you 3 options of file size. Click the one that says "ARMv7A 32-bit"

Once the app is downloaded, click on "Install"

You'll receive a notification soon after, telling you that the app has been installed.

That's all! You've now successfully Jailbroken your Firestick device safely!

To conclude

Jailbreaking allows users to makes the most out of their Firestick. The device is impeccable, but with access to unlimited apps both from the Amazon Store and Jailbroken, your Firestick automatically becomes the most enhanced streaming device. Even though Jailbreaking your Firestick isn't a real threat or illegal, always make sure you use it wisely. There are certain apps, as mentioned above that violate copyright policies. Using a VPN on your Firestick can make it a whole lot safer!

