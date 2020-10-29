Blood Pulse Oximeters: How Can They Help Track Your Recovery?

A helpful item to pick up in the wake of recovery or if Covid is a concern, blood pulse oximeters have become a useful tool when it comes to Covid management. But with so many options available, it can be difficult to know what item you should pick up and how they can help play a role when it comes to continuous care.

So, what exactly is a blood pulse oximeter and what can they do when it comes to your ongoing care?

What is an oximeter?

Designed to be handheld and highly accurate, blood pulse oximeters are designed to measure the degree of oxygen saturation in your blood, or your SPO2 level. This is given as a value out of 100 and allows you to check the amount of oxygen carrying haemoglobin in your bloodstream, with values with 95 - 100 classed as healthy and any value falling below that potentially being cause for concern.

How do they work?

Each device is small in size and will often be battery powered, allowing you to take advantage of a digital readout that tracks your current blood oxygen level and - in many cases - your pulse. These are painlessly clipped onto the tip of an available finger and turned on, with a reading provided in seconds. During this time, the device shines a red light onto your skin and determines the level of absorption. This lets the device give highly accurate reading with minimal stress and can be repeated to insure correctness.

Why are they used?

Outside of a pandemic, oximeters are a vital piece of kit for hospitalised patients or individuals undergoing recovery from a serious condition. This lets practitioners quickly take a reading that allows them to spot issues such as hypoxia and hypoxemia with ease. Under Covid 19, the concern potentially becomes more pressing due to how the virus attacks the body.

For many patients, pneumonia and lung inflammation becomes a common symptom. This makes respiration much more difficult and reduces the amount of oxygen in the bloodstream. In turn, this makes the body work harder to recover to carry out daily functions - resulting in a knock-on effect that makes it more difficult to recover from the condition successfully. Tracking this during infection and mid-recovery can help individuals have a better idea about their health when it matters most alongside any guidance they have been given by medical professionals.

Where can I get one

Thankfully, oximeters are inexpensive and ubiquitous. Devices can be picked up online and from any number of stores. However it is essential that your device is sourced from a reliable provider and carries a full warranty to help ensure that it will be able to provide a reliable reading. Choosing a brand like Sensoronics or any other market leader can help ensure that your device is reliable and allows you to observe your health with greater accuracy and efficiency. And if you are concerned about your current or ongoing health, getting in touch with your healthcare provider can help you secure the vital frontline care you need to make a difference.