Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Receive Gruesome Death Threats Over Delay

A small segment of the gaming community has reportedly sent death threats to CD Projekt Red's staff over Cyberpunk 2077 delay. Andrzej Zawadzki, the CD Projekt senior designer, took to Twitter to understand the fans' anger and disappointment about the delay.

The creators of Cyberpunk are not taking this threat lightly. Zadawski asks for the simplest human decency, as he reveals to take some time off from Twitter.

"We are people, just like you," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Zawadzki details one of the threats the devs received. One of them told the devs to "release Cyberpunk, or you and your family will be persecuted," and it's only the 'mildest' message.

"Every single one is being reported. We will not let it go through. Do not treat it lightly. Do not ignore it. It is serious," said Zawadzki.

Read also: Songbird: Michael Bay's Newest Dystopian Horror Tiptoes On Our Worst Fear About COVID-19

Cyberpunk 2077's Long History of Delay

Cyberpunk 2077 has a long history of delay. Apparently, the game has a rough way to go just a month before its final release date: December 10.

Announced back in May 2012 with the teaser trailer in early 2013, Cyberpunk has at least three release dates. The game was due last April but pushed back until September 17 due to the current work-from-home schedule. Then, CD Projekt moved the game all the way to November 19 before announcing a December 10 release date on Tuesday (10/27).

Several reports about the gruesome and toxic environment at the studio have also aired to the public. In late September, an insider leaks an email from the company's studio head Adam Badowski. He told them to work six-days' workweeks to anticipate the release of the game.

Read also: Facebook Scandal: Tech Giant to Face Legal Problem Following Cambridge Analytica Leak

Not the First Time

Curbing toxics has always been a problem in the gaming community.

For years, the gaming community seems to have a problem and ugliness to lash out deeply immoral words blatantly. It is really ironic to say such vile things to people who create games they claim to love.

Laura Bailey, the voice actress behind The Last of Us Part 2's most-hated character Abby, also received death threats upon the game's release. Also known as Micah Bell from Red Dead Redemption 2, Peter Blomquist met the same treatment from the fans upon his villainous portrayal.

The list could go on-and-on, and it still excludes daily abuse that players receive while playing online games like FIFA 21 Ultimate Team or Call of Duty: Warzone. Racial slurs, toxic threats, and misogynistic insults are often thrown freely and easily.

Until then, the problem will go on-and-on for many years to come. Disappointment is a valid expression. However, it's never to validate sending death threats to developers who always work more than they should to ensure fans get to play the game they love.

Read also: Microsoft Teams Sees Record High of 115 Million Daily Users Amid Current Pandemic