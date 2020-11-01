9 Tech Trends That Will Be Hot in 2021

The tech trends of 2020 revolved around Covid-19. Next year, the tech sector plans to get back on track with innovations that entertain users and simplify business.

While these trends have been building for some time, expect to see some breakout moments in 2021. Everything from artificial intelligence to augmented reality is due for a shakeup.

With 2020 winding down, let's take a look ahead at the tech trends of 2021:

1. 5G data networks

Remember what a night-and-day improvement 4G was over 3G? Suddenly, it was possible to not just browse the internet on mobile, but to actually stream video.

In 2021, 5G will take a similar leap. Games, AR simulations, and interactive graphics will play just as smoothly on mobile as they do on a desktop computer. And it's not just the newest iPhone that will tap 5G networks; even phones for kids could gain enhanced connectivity.

The challenge for providers, of course, will be handling all the additional traffic. Consumers have big appetites when it comes to data, and 5G-enabled mobile devices will open the floodgates.

2. Artificial intelligence

AI kicked off 2020 by outperforming human doctors in diagnosing breast cancer. In 2021, it'll become part of regular patient care. From diagnosing routine illnesses via video call to guiding surgeries, AI is poised for a huge leap forward.

Another hotspot for AI will be business. Already, marketers and customer service teams use AI to create an always-on customer experience using chatbots. These days, they're all but indistinguishable from human beings.

In 2021, AI will take on a broader optimization role. From perfecting procurement procedures to identifying the leads who are most likely to close, AI is about to make more business much less hands-on.

3. Augmented reality

Another tech trend to watch in 2021 is augmented reality. Despite the early hype around VR, AR appears to be the model consumers are most interested in.

This upcoming year, Facebook will release smart spectacles that, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, are "the next step on the road to augmented reality glasses." The Ray-Ban branded glasses may offer street directions overlaid on the road ahead, product suggestions for in-store consumers, and visual pointers for people who lose their keys.

Expect another round of Pokemon Go-like games, and keep an eye out for business applications. A mechanic putting an engine back together may soon get an AR assist, using schematic overlays to see how parts fit together. Construction crews may use it to build homes faster and more sturdily.

4. Vehicle automation

Self-driving cars have been a hot topic for years, but 2021 may be the year they come to fruition. Ford's self-driving system is now being tested in Fusion Hybrid sedans, which the blue-oval motor company plans to release in 2021.

While other car companies - most notably, Tesla - are also working on self-driving vehicles, regulatory hurdles loom. The outstanding question for this tech trend isn't whether auto companies can make self-driving cars safe and semi-affordable, but whether they'll be allowed on the roads in all 50 states.

5. Foldable displays

In 2021, expect competition to heat up around display technologies. Today's mobile displays will soon shrink even further, becoming thin enough to bend and fold.

Foldable displays first went from concept to production in 2019, but phone companies are still working out the kinks. Google's first foldable phone is reportedly being released late in 2021, with other manufacturers expected to follow suit.

While phones are likely to get the foldable treatment first, due to their smaller size and portability, the technology will also be applied to other displays. TVs and tablets that can be shaped to suit their audience are likely on the way.

6. Mini LED backlighting

Backlighting technology might not seem flashy, but it's about to make a big difference in display quality. Whereas most screens sold today use white OLED lighting, mini LED backlighting will become big in 2021.

Why? Because mini LED backlighting provides finer control over backlit zones, translating to deeper contrast and a better picture. Samsung is expected to release its first mini backlit TVs in mid-2021.

7. Humanoid robots

Another tech innovation that's been on the horizon for years, humanoid robots are likely to show up in healthcare settings in 2021. Fast-tracked for sake of social distancing, these bots may carry medication, perform wellness checks, and even apply minor treatments like bandages.

Another place humanoid robots will be popular is assisted living facilities. Well-off seniors will enjoy 24/7 in-home care and companionship when nursing staff aren't around. Plus, they can assist nursing staff with daily protocols, like cleaning and security.

8. Delivery drones

Already, hundreds of thousands of drones are registered with the Federal Aviation Administration. While hobbyists enjoy flying them outdoors and militaries use them for scouting expeditions, delivery businesses have been slow to embrace them.

Due to the demand for contactless delivery, delivery drones will take center stage in 2021. While large and heavy orders will likely still have to be transported by car, an order of mozzarella sticks soon won't be.

Already, Amazon is testing Prime Air in select markets. While 30-minute delivery may never be available everywhere in the country, 2021 is likely to be the year it shows up in major metro areas.

9. Cybersecurity for remote work

In the wake of Covid-19, companies sent workers home for their own safety. With many work-from-home arrangements stretching into 2021, organizations will double down on cybersecurity.

While some companies will reverse bring-your-own-device policies, others will simply provide remote network monitoring services to workers at home. Look for widespread use of security tokens, VPNs, and biometric user authentication tools.

Covid-19 indelibly altered the tech industry's priorities for 2021. While trends like AI and virtual have been in the works for some time, others have taken center stage due to the pandemic.

But that's the nature of innovation: Sometimes, it's a long road; at other times, it's a sprint to the finish. And this time next year, we'll know which of these technologies actually made it across the finish line.