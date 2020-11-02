'One More Thing': Apple to Launch New Macbook Models Soon

After a series of iPhone 12 and Homepod announcements last October, Apple has 'one more thing' to say.

Apple is reportedly gearing up for the new Macbook Air and Pro, which, for the first time, will be powered by their very own Apple Silicon chips. Since 2005 and 2006, the company has been using Intel processors on their Macbook lineups.

The rumor started swirling around when Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook hinted that a new Mac could be on its way during the company's latest earning calls.

"Without giving away too much (details), I can tell you that this year has a few more exciting things in store," said the tech boss.

The New Macbook's Specification

Bloomberg's newest report from Mark Gurman and Debby Wu suggests that a new 13-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pros and a new 13-inch Macbook Air are on the horizon. They have no significant design changes. The rumor

The report also believes that Apple's A14 chip, which is found in the latest iPhones and iPad Air, will empower these new Macbooks. The new Mac Pro is developed at about 'half the size of the current design' with a much more increased power efficiency.

That said, the transition will help future Apple devices, like iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Watches, to run and work together better because they all use the same chip.

The transition from Intel to Apple's very own chips started way back in 2018. Before gearing with Intel, Steve Jobs collaborated with IBM's PowerPC processors for his Mac products from 1994 until 2006.

Other than the processor, there aren't any more details to be dugout.

Where to Watch 'One More Thing' Event?

To watch Apple's 'One More Thing' event, head over to Apple's official YouTube page, and set your reminder at 10.00 AM PST on November 11.

Alternatively, you can also visit Apple's official website here or watch the event live from Apple Park from your Apple TV.

The term 'One More Thing' is often used by the former CEO, the late Steve Jobs, to announce its essential products. Some of the products promoted with this catchphrase were iPhone 4, Apple TV, the first Macbook, and Apple Music.

The latest product to be announced with this phrase was the 2017 iPhone X.

Could this be the start of a new era? Who knows. Besides, the brand new macOS 11 Big Sur is reportedly eyeing the same release date, so here's hoping. It was announced back during the WWDC event and has been on beta since then.

