Free Instagram Likes - How To Get More Instagram Likes Easily

It's a tale as old as time. You download the Instagram app and set up an Instagram account in the hopes of promoting your business successfully. It's the 21st century and whether you like it or not, social media is one of the few ways you can promote your business these days.

Some people may find social media frustrating, especially because after some time with the account, they still only have a few followers and virtually no Instagram engagement on your posts. It's a dilemma that happens to more people than you know. Don't be discouraged, however, there are many things you can do to boost your engagement and business on Instagram.

Lacking social media interaction is a common problem that happens when people simply just don't know how to manage their social media accounts. Whether you're new to the world of social media or simply don't know where to start, there's something in this article for everyone.

And if you're just plain bad at social media, well, luckily, we've got some tips and tricks that will help you build the following you desire.

30 Tips for Getting More Likes On Instagram

Unless you want to buy Instagram likes, here are some free ways to earn more likes to your uploads organically.

1. Take professional-looking photos

The first thing you want to do to promote your business is to take and post photos of the products you sell. Many people don't do this because they think they need a professional grade camera to get the job done. It's a common misconception, and you don't need a fancy camera to take high-quality photos of your product or of whatever it is you're trying to promote. These days, most smartphones come with cameras that take photos just as well as a professional camera would. All you have to do is find the right lighting, stage your photo to look as aesthetically pleasing as possible, and voila! You've got the perfect shot.

2. Post photos using the same filter

Many people already do this, but it's also a good way for businesses to promote themselves. Posting photos with the same filter each time is a good way to separate yourself from the rest of the dozens of Instagram profiles out there. Once you've found the right aesthetic for you, stick to it.

This way, anytime someone is scrolling through their feed, they will be able to identify the photo as yours just by looking at the filter you've used. Browse through different profiles to gain inspiration and a general idea of what your own profile should ultimately look like.

3. Share your posts on other social media platforms

While your Instagram account may be the main social media platform that you currently use, it's just as important to share your posts on other platforms like Facebook and Twitter. This way, you're expanding your ability to get more views and interaction from people who may not be on Instagram. It's also a great way to get people to follow you on Instagram if they don't already! You don't necessarily have to create different content, although sometimes different content works better on some platforms than others.

4. Use hashtags relative to your location

Hashtags are essentially adjectives that describe your brand or business. When people are looking for something in particular on social media, they search via hashtags. This is why it's so important for you to use them on any social media post.

Using the right hashtags is a surefire way to gain more followers and likes, especially from locals. Use hashtags that are frequently used in your neighborhood or town, and make sure you're tagging your city as well. This way, when people click on that particular hashtag, they'll find your posts.

5. Use trending hashtags

Hashtags that are trending or currently popular are another useful way of getting people to discover your account. Using popular hashtags helps you get more Instagram likes on your posts and boosting your engagement. When people search #instadaily or #photooftheday for example, your photo may be one of the many that come up. The more unique your post, the more it will stand out from the rest.

6. Use the location tagging feature

If you're ever out and about somewhere, try and tag yourself at the nearest general location. Location tags let anyone who is nearby and looking at the location can see your posts. Try to be broad about your tags. Instead of tagging a specific restaurant or store, tag the entire plaza or general area that it's in. That way when people search that tag, they'll see your posts.

7. Give sneak peeks

If you're working on launching a new product or simply want to show your followers what goes on in your day to day life, posting behind-the-scenes shots are a good way to do so. People want to feel special and like they're getting an inside look that no one else is. Not to mention your followers will appreciate your authenticity. This will also give them a chance to get to know you better and could even lead to an impromptu opportunity to promote your latest project!

8. Get more likes by having a giveaway or photo contest

Not only is this a good way to get likes on your posts, but it's also a fantastic way to promote your products. Simply instruct your audience to like a specific photo you've posted in order to enter for a spot in the contest to win whatever item it is you decide to give away. Because the task is so simple, chances are few people are going to pass up on this opportunity. Once you've created your giveaway, sign up to a like exchange platform like Likezoid to get more free Instagram likes.

9. Encourage people to get their friends involved

What's a good way to gain more followers? By getting more people over to your profile. You can also do this by promoting a free product on your profile. To win, the person has to tag a friend, and from there you can randomly choose the winner. It's a great way to get more traffic onto your page. You can even tell your followers that the more people they tag, the more chances they have at winning the contest. It's a win-win situation!

10. Use Instagram influencers to your advantage

Influencers are people who have an enormous social media following and who get paid to promote products for other brands. These days, there's no shortage of influencers to go around. This is good for you since influencers are one of the best ways to get you or your product noticed. Simply hire an influencer and get said influencer to take a photo promoting your product. Then, have them post it on their own page as well as yours. Some influencers are almost as popular as celebrities these days and many of their fans who follow them take their opinions very seriously. Getting an influencer to promote something for you will certainly ensure you some new fans.

11. Have an influencer takeover your Instagram account

Another way to use an influencer's help is by having them host a takeover on your account for a day or two. This would mean that they get to post stories, photos, and whatever else they want, from their point of view. The content can be anything from their day to day life, to them showing off products that your business carries.

Make sure you have the influencer promote the takeover on their account several days before the takeover happens so that their followers know to keep up with them on your profile too. This will expose your site to new Instagram users.

12. Work with other brands

Teamwork makes the dream work, and collaborating with another brand is a great way to reach more people and get your brand a bigger following. You can do this by either working on a product together with another similar company or by co-hosting a giveaway that would include products from both companies. You will be able to reach double the amount of people while helping out one another. Not to mention that the bigger the prize, the more likely people will want to enter the giveaway.

13. Use Instagram Ads

If none of the above are working to promote your brand you can always pay for promotion on Instagram. Your ads will show up on the Instagram feed of people who are considered your target audience and who may not already follow you. It's a great way to lure people onto your profile and promote your business while you're at it. Although it's not the most cost-effective way to go about promoting your business, it'll certainly get the job done.

14. Use Videos

When people think of Instagram, they automatically assume photos. However, you can always post creative videos or other Instagram content on your account that promotes your product or brand. Videos are more engaging and will catch the attention of your followers better than photos. The type of content you choose to put out is up to you but can range from posting a How-To of one of your products to a simple introduction of you and your brand. Videos are also aesthetically pleasing and can be shared easily on social media.

15. Post Boomerangs

Posting a boomerang, or an animated photo on your Instagram Story, is another good way to gain some engagement. They are fun to watch, especially if you've managed to capture something intriguing. Add some fun stickers to your boomerang to make it more entertaining.

16. Use The Carousel Feature When You Can't Figure Out What Photo To Post

The carousel feature on Instagram is a great way to post more than just one photo at a time. It allows you to post all the photos of your new product, or to advertise an upcoming launch or release party. Instagram marketers use this feature often.

17. Tag other accounts in your posts

Another fantastic way to increase your number of likes by tagging popular accounts that are related to yours, in your own posts. By tagging them, people will see your posts in that brand's Tagged photos section. This can also be another way to get a collaboration going between you and another brand.

18. Post photos of people representing your product

What better way to show off your product than by having others do it for you? Posting photos of customers wearing or representing your product or brand is a great way to gain new followers. People love to get posted on other accounts, so this gives others an incentive to go out and get your brand so they can be featured on your page too. Make sure to tag everyone you post!

19. Encourage people to tag each other

People love to laugh, so posting a funny meme, reposting someone else's hilarious videos, or even posting something poking fun at yourself is a good way to gain more attention. Once one person sees the Instagram-photo, they'll immediately want to share it with their friends. Encourage them in the caption by asking your followers to tag someone who would enjoy the post too! This will get you more Instagram followers with little extra hassle on your part.

20. Repost quotes, poems, or even song lyrics

Don't ignore any content type. People love to be inspired, especially when they least expect it. Posting a relatable quote or song lyric is a great way to engage with your followers. Aside from tagging their friends in these, people are also very likely to repost these quotes themselves, giving you more attention. Make sure that the quotes you're posting still relate to your brand.

21. Repost content from your followers

Your customers like to be acknowledged, and the best way to do it is by reposting their own content. If what they are posted is in any way related to your brand, go ahead and repost it! Of course, don't forget to give them credit. They'll appreciate the love.

22. Comment as much as possible

Interacting with people on social media isn't just about having them come to you. It works both ways. A great way to "meet" or garner more followers is by commenting on other popular Instagram pages. Agree or disagree with people in the comments (keep it friendly of course), or even sneak in a little self-promotion if the post you're commenting on relates to your brand. Commenting more means higher engagement rates

23. Follow, follow, follow!

Following people doesn't always guarantee a follow back, but it is a good way to get attention. Sift through your explore page and follow any accounts that may be similar to yours. Chances are, they'll like your content too and want to follow back, or at least give you a double tap. Do this several times a day in order to get the best results and watch that follower count grow! If your current follower count looks a little low, we suggest purchasing Instagram followers from Buzzoid.com.

24. Be consistent

Part of being on social media involves posting as often as possible. This means you can't just post one day, and think it'll be enough for the week. If you really want your account to grow, you have to post at the bare minimum, once a day. If you're not posting consistently, people will lose interest in your page and unfollow you.

25. Post when people are active

While it's important to post as often as possible, the time that you post is also just as important. It's been proven that posting at certain times of the day, early in the morning or in the late afternoon, for example, gets you more engagement on posts.

This is because those are the times that most people spend on their phones, either before getting out of bed or just as they're getting out of work. The Instagram algorithm is designed to pull up the most recent posts. Let others see the posts by posting when they are active. Timing your posts is a surefire way to get more likes and follows.

26. Pose a question for your followers

What better way to gain engagement than to ask your followers a question? If the question you ask is interesting enough, you're guaranteed to get some comments. It might even ignite a discussion in your comments section, making it that much more popular.

27. Use trending topics to your advantage

If there's a particular event happening or a certain trend sweeping the internet, it would be in your best interest to take advantage of it. For example, if the Superbowl is taking place, try to make your content relate to that event. Make sure your posts aren't random and that the content is related to these trending topics. This way, more and more people will engage with it. And keep in mind that the funnier, the better. Try to use relevant hashtags to get more notice too.

28. Use promotions and discounts to gain further engagement

Who doesn't love a good sale? Posting about your semi-annual sale is sure to get those numbers up! People will share these posts with their friends so they can get in on it too, meaning it's getting more and more people to your page. If you want an even better way to get more followers, offer up a small discount to anyone who follows your page. You'll be able to sell more products and gain more followers all in one quick swoop. Incorporate a killer hashtag strategy into the mix and you'll reach even more users.

30. Post Instagram Stories As Often As Possible

People want to follow real people. Instagram stories are another great way to connect with your followers. You can post clips introducing yourself or even repost photos that people have tagged you in. Speaking of, tagging people in your stories is also a good marketing strategy as it allows them to repost it on their own stories. This means you're also being exposed to that person's followers too. And if those people like what they see, they'll give you a follow too.

31. Go Live

Instagram Live is one of the newer features offered on the social media platform. It allows you to live stream and engage with your followers in real-time. People can comment as you're streaming, giving you a chance to answer any questions or address any statements right there and then. Many people like Instagram Live because it's also a good way to promote upcoming projects in a new and unique way.

Conclusion

Social media can be difficult to manage, especially as a business. It takes a lot of work and planning to get people to notice it. However, it's one of the primary ways people interact with each other these days, so regardless of your own personal opinions about it, social media is useful---plain and simple. That's why it's vital to have a good online presence that will represent your brand in a positive light.

Be active as often as possible, interact with your followers, encourage them to participate in giveaways and contests, and maintain a connection with them in every way possible. These are all good practices to keep in mind if you're really looking to build a large following.

So now that you've got all the right tips and tricks to get you going, it's time to start posting! Remember, even if your Instagram page never really takes off the way you hope it does, it doesn't say the same about the future of your business, so don't lose hope if you're not successful on Instagram right away. Building a brand takes time and continued effort, so keep trying. USe Instagram metrics and hard work to perfect your page.