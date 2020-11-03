Snapchat Now Lets Users Publicize Their Follower Counts



For the first time since its release nine years ago, Snapchat now lets its creators publicly display their follower counts.

A spokesperson, as told to Tubefilter, said that the feedback from users triggered the idea. The Snapchat community receives the update well, seeing it as a way for creators to expand their business on the app.

"So, starting today, we are giving creators the option to make subscriber counts visible on their public profiles."

However, the company understands that not every creator wants to show off their counts with a metric system publicly. That said, Snapchat offers a setting to toggle the 'display subscriber' setting off and on.

Snapchat has been focusing on its creators and launching more and more updates for the past few months.

Last September, as Tubefilter reported, Snapchat released audience analytic tools for all global users. Instead of verified creators only, every user can now access the analytical tools to communicate with their audience and better understand them.

On the other hand, Instagram has turned off the feature to see how many likes a post has gotten in some countries.

Who Has the Most Followers on Snapchat?

As of this writing, the Kardashians seem to enjoy the top five most subscribed people on Snapchat, as Variety reported. Supermodel Kylie Jenner is crowned as the Queen of Snapchat, with over 36.4 million subscribers. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, made second place with 26.9 followers.

Kylie Jenner's sisters, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, respectively, amassed over 16.5 million and 15.8 million subscribers.

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio made 13.8 million, followed by hip-hop mogul DJ Khaled with 13.4 million. Addison Rae gathered 13.6 million, followed by Selena Gomez's 12.8 million. Instagram's most-followed woman, Ariana Grande, 'only' made 12.2 million on the platform.

The current president of the United States, Donald Trump, has 1.9 million, while former FLOTUS Michelle Obama has 1.6 million.

Snapchat In Numbers

Snapchat has amassed over 238 million daily users, as Hootsuite reported. Sixty-one percent of its users identify themselves as females.

A record from March 2020 reveals that four billion daily snaps are created and sent daily, and with these new features rolled out, the numbers could go higher and higher.

Snapchat is now the world's 13th most popular social media, with Facebook crowning first place. Simultaneously, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger make the second, third, and fourth place.

During the Q2 of 2020, Snapchat mas made over $454 million. The number has seen a 17 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Up to this writing, the USA remains Snapchat's biggest market, followed by India, France, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia.

