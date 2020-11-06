The Serial Entrepreneur: Luke Anderson

Luke is a business builder and entrepreneurial mentor who is travelling and sharing his experience with upcoming entrepreneurs. He aims to provide innovative ideas and solutions on all types of problems. He invests in peoples across the globe.

Being personally involved in 40 businesses by the age of 30, Luke David Anderson has seen it all. Luke always affirmed to himself he would never let anything stand in the way of his happiness and financial success. He always kept learning about the new industries and taking on additional work to earn more knowledge and income.

How Luke started earning at an early age

He started at the age of 15, by the day he was buying and selling cars and by the night he started DJing at local house parties. This is when he became passionate about music. By the age of 16, Luke had launched LA Entertainment and was doing weddings and local events under the DJ name "LA Walker". He started utilising all the local DJs and ran the evening music entertainment in the area. He then started labouring on construction sites in the day time. He kept learning about the construction industry. For the next few years, he started and closed a bunch of businesses, which include a building company, a popular local hairdressing salon, surf and clothing store and a few more.

A formula that led Luke to build many businesses

Time taken to build meaningful relationships helps you grow further in business. Luke started building relationships with people and over the years his business has grown. Luke is now hiring hundreds of people. Luke has crossed over 10s of millions in sales over 10 different verticals and manages hundreds of staff.

Entrepreneurship gives you the freedom to be your own boss but one needs to be accountable for every single thing. One needs to wear several caps to get all the work done. The freedom comes with a price which includes a huge amount of hard work and personal as well as financial sacrifices.