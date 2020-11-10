Technology Trends to Be Ready for This Decade

As the world becomes more digital than ever, technology has established itself as a driving force at the center of it all. The past decade has proved just how fast the fourth industrial revolution can evolve, and those that do not keep up with major technological trends risk being left behind.

Although humankind has a long way to go on things like time travel or living on Mars, this new decade has a lot of promise for exciting tech advances. Here are some key trends to pay attention to that will allow people and industries to read themselves for the opportunities that are coming and how to grasp them.

5G

Wireless networking is the most transformative technology of the 21st century, and this new decade brings with it the fifth generation of connectivity. The internet has proven to be a basic necessity in most parts of the globe, and 5G introduces upload and download speeds that are faster than ever.

Mobile gadgets are released with the ability to support the 5G network, which means that affordable data plans and great coverage will soon follow. Considering the current generation hardly likes to wait, this tech advancement is the surest to take off in the 2020s.

Artificial Intelligence

Machine learning is being integrated more and more into everything technical with the help of AI. Artificial intelligence is predicted to make machines capable of achieving human intelligence in the next decade. AI can be witnessed in various fields including:

Intelligent apps - software applications that use AI trends to make informed choices based on real-time or historical data.

Intelligent computer vision - software programs that interpret the visuals around them. For example, Google Lens, which uses smart vision to identify objects in the real world. These programs can be used to control traffic effectively in the future and in other fields.

Natural language processing - virtual assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Bixby have changed the way humans interact with machines, and it is bound to become an increasingly familiar trend.

Internet of Things (IoT) - a system of digital services that are used to provide unique identifiers. The collected info can then be used to process data without human interaction with either other humans or computers.

Aerospace Technologies

Drones became popular in the 2010s, but they were mostly seen as entertainment gadgets. In 2020, they have come in handy in monitoring situations around the COVID-19 pandemic, which has established them as essential equipment in numerous fields, including security, law enforcement, rescue missions, and transport.

Robots and Cobots

Robots are quickly taking over many processes in the industrial sector that relied on human labour. The increased interest in Robotic Process Automation will make this tech automated in the next couple of years to fit repetitive and structured processes in production and business.

That way, the machines can handle tasks like processing business data, replying to emails, and managing transactions. Although it may lead to the loss of some jobs, the use of robots leaves room for humans to indulge in more complex challenges.

Collaborative robots, also known as cobots, are also considered the future of humankind and robots working together. Some robots are currently capable of responding to specialized and precise instructions, such as flying jetpacks attached to humans.

Smart Spaces

With everything turning into a smart solution, places have also begun to adopt the technology. In the near future, visiting a shop and getting what you want without interacting with anyone will become common. Amazon has already launched the solution where digital devices like carts let people buy things and charges them directly without having to go through a counter.

Enhanced Realities

An immerging trend is the creation of immersive digital experiences that are either entirely generated digitally or merged with the real world. There are three forms of this kind of reality including;

Virtual Reality - this reality uses headset gears to visually immerse players into an alternate reality that is crafted uses complex programs.

Augmented Reality - AR blends digital images with the real world to make them look like they are interacting with reality.

Mixed Reality - this reality is a blend of the digital and physical worlds thanks to advancements in display technology, graphical processing power, computer vision, and input systems.

Social Media

Social media took off in the 2010s, and it has now introduced the influencing culture. With platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, anybody has the potential to be famous for their curiosity about everything. This will revolutionize methods of advertising and communication for business operations.

Blockchain

Cryptocurrencies are the most common ventures that have exploited the use of blockchain, which is an electronic ledger. The system stores authenticate and secure data used for transactions. With blockchain, digital currencies will continue to be popular in the next decade and overcome some of the challenges they have had in the past.

Cloud Computing

The digital economy has pushed competition to higher heights than ever with each company striving to be first to market a product or service. Cloud computing dispatches essential services like data storage, networking, and software programming. Edge computing allows firms to fight delays that may affect operations, which future-proofs their infrastructure from proficiency threats.

Digital Twins

With tech advancements, it will be possible to create digital copies of physical objects, processes, and ecosystems. This innovation makes it possible to try alterations that would otherwise be too costly or risky to carry out on the actual items.

Autonomous Cars

Autonomous driving has been introduced in different levels on the market so far, such as cars being able to identify and avoid objects on the road. This technology is predicted to continue advancing to the point of eliminating the need for human drivers on the road.

Enhanced Cybersecurity

As tech continues to advance, so do the threats that face different businesses. Therefore, cybersecurity technology will advance to avoid and mitigate such risks.

Overview

Although this list has an end, the technological advancements that can be expected in the 2020s are endless. The possibilities of something new or improvements on the old in the digital world are limitless, and there are always new approaches to challenge the boundaries set by previous entries.