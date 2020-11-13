5 Best Football Manager 2021 Free Agent Players You Can Get for Free

Football Manager 2021 is finally here!

For some, free transfers are live saviors because lower and small-time league clubs depend on them. These players are ideal for strengthening your squad, mainly when you're limited on budgets. These players can be signed anytime, and they're not limited by the transfer window.

Mario Mandzukic (ST)

Former Juventus player is now a free agent after being released from Qatari club Al-Duhail. He only managed to make 10 appearances and 2 goals with the Qatari, but in Football Manager, he still pretty much has it.

Mario Mandzukic is a tall player, making him a perfect target man whose job is to stay forward, win the header, and score goals. The 34-year-old has many international caps to his name.

Other options: Danny Welbeck, Mario Balotelli.

Samir Nasri (AMF)

Following the doping ban from UEFA, Samir Nasri has been struggling to find a club. The creative playmaker is now 33, but he can still pretty much be used in most Premier League sides.

However, Nasri is hugely prone to injuries, and that's something to worry about if you plan on relying on him. Plus, he probably demands a pretty high wage. It's not something good to spend most of your budget on a player who probably would sit most season in psychic.

Other options: Shinji Kagawa, Kwadwo Asamoah.

Markel Susaeta (RMF)

Ring winger Markel Susaeta has a killer instinct when crossing and dribbling, making him a perfect winger. The former Athletic Bilbao man has no club in Football Manager 2021.

His best attributes are crossing, dribbling, and, most importantly, work rate, determination, and flair. That's the kind of guy you want to boost your team's morale.

Other options: Renato Santos, Diogo Vitor.

Antonio Valencia (RB)

Former Manchester United captain was released by LDU Quito. He is a versatile player. He can play as a right-back, wing-back, and up until right-winger. He's also a decent option as a central midfield.

The man is a balance and strength machine, but his dribbling and crossing skills slightly hinder his job. Valencia has good teamwork, bravery, and composure attributes.

Other options: Tito, Bacary Sagna, Daryl Janmaat.

Ezequiel Garay (CB)

Lastly, we have former Real Madrid defender Ezequiel Garay. Garay is a veteran center back with top-notch positioning and anticipation quality. With fantastic stamina and decent strength, he can still pretty much last a 90-minute match.

Although Garay is rumored to sign to Liverpool or return to Benfica in real life, he's still a free agent in Football Manager 2021.

Other options: Jozo Simunovic, Francisco Molinero, Raul Albentosa.

