New Rules: You Can Now Play as Dua Lipa in FIFA 21

Dua Lipa is officially the first female international singer to be featured in the new FIFA 21, and her stats are insane.

Thanks to the latest update, Dua Lipa joins David Beckham, Lewis Hamilton, DJ Snake, Joel Embiid, and many other celebrities and athletes in FIFA 21 Volta mode. Although EA is yet to make an official confirmation about the news, her model can be harvested from the new patch on PC.

The international singer is a fan of Arsenal herself, and she has a song titled Love is Religion on the soundtrack album of FIFA 21.



In 2018, she performed at the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League Finale. She was backing Liverpool as the English representative, but Real Madrid ended up taking the trophy home. Karim Benzema benefited from Loris Karius' lapse of concentration, while Gareth Bale scored two goals; one of them was a fantastic overhead kick. 3-1 for Los Blancos.

Several real-life players will also be added. Atalanta duo Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez and Josip Ilicic are among the high-profile players updated in these new graphics. Read also: ICO Issues $1.65 Million Fine to Ticketmaster Following Customer Data Leak

Priority, Priority

Twitter user @PopCrave via @duaperrea shares a screenshot of what Dua Lipa stats may look like. Dua Lipa plays as left and right midfielder, and her overall ratings are 85.



EA seems to have a thing for featuring celebrities to pump sales. The Greek God of basketball, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and his brother were featured in Madden NFL 21. Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua also gets his face scanned for FIFA 21 and UFC 4.

Meanwhile, real-life wonderkids like Mason Greenwood, who scored 19 goals for Manchester United last season, did not even get his face right. He looks awkwardly clunky, and his trim is far from its real-life counterpart.

Another prime example is Taku Minamino. Japanese explosive winger who signed to Liverpool last season looks like a generic FIFA face with no improvement whatsoever.

Read also: These App Terms and Conditions Are Longer Than Novels, Reports Reveal

Greenwood's case is understandable, however. Manchester United signed an exclusive deal with FIFA's rival, the Pro Evolution Soccer series, which gives Konami the license of MU players' face likenesses.

But, still, EA should have spent all that money on what matters more. Sluggish and buggy gameplay is far from perfect, and this is not a PS2 or PS3 era anymore. Volta is a dead mode, and it's far from the legendary FIFA Street games. The scripting and microtransaction issues are still the central issue of FIFA 21, but EA doesn't seem to care because FUT generates them so much money.

FIFA 21 is available on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as PC for Windows and Mac users. A next-gen console version for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is free for any purchase made on PS4/Xbox One.

Read also: "2020 Has Been Different": YouTube Cancels Rewind Video Annual Tradition