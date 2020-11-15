Following Patriot Act's Cancelation, Hasan Minhaj Joins 'The Morning Show' on Apple TV

Comedian Hasan Minhaj, known for his work on Netflix's comedic show Patriot Act, is to join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on The Morning Show as Deadline exclusively reported.

Minhaj will play Eric on the second season of the series from Apple TV, a charismatic journalist who joins The Morning Show team. The first season premiered in 2019, and the second season production has been delayed due to the current pandemic concern.

"A new chapter. Can't wait for y'all to see the new season of @themorningshow!" the comedian took to Instagram, thanking his future castmates and showrunners Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mimi Leder, and Kerry Ehrin.

It's still unclear how Eric's story will intertwine with Alex and Bradley, The Morning Show's two lead females, but it's interesting how Hasan Minhaj's addition could give the show the boost that it needs. As a political commentator himself, portraying Eric shouldn't be a problem for him.

Check this out: Netmarble Enters Console Market With "Seven Knights" for Switch

The Morning Show: Cast and Plot Summary

The Morning Show explores the unapologetic and unique challenge of people behind the daily TV ritual screen. Two perplexing women Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, played by Aniston and Witherspoon, investigate their job's dark secret while facing crisis after crisis in their personal lives.

"The unapologetically candid drama looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace," the synopsis reads.

Apple TV premiered the first season back in 2019. Although the pandemic has hit the second's season production back in March, reports reveal that S2 is coming in early 2021.

Produced by Michael Ellenberg, The Morning Show has landed several awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in Drama, a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, and a Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Read also: Chan Zuckerberg Initiative: Former Employee Sues Company for Racial Discrimination

Outspoken Comedian

Hasan Minhaj is a comedian. He joined Jon Stewart's comedic The Daily Show, along with Trevor Noah, as one of the correspondents.

Before Patriot Act, Minhaj made his first foray on Netflix with a 72-minute standup special, Homecoming King, in 2017. He vividly details his Indian and Muslim upbringing and the struggle his immigrant family had to endurance, especially in the wake of 9/11.

During his time with Netflix, Minhaj won the Peabody and Webby Awards. After six incredible seasons, Netflix put Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj to bed.

The Indian-American late-night talkshow star is no stranger to acting. He made his big-screen break in 2018 on The Spy Who Dumped Me. He shared the stage with big names like Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

Read also: These App Terms and Conditions Are Longer Than Novels, Reports Reveal