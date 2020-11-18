Football Manager 2021: 5 Top-Flight Clubs From European Best Leagues With The Biggest Transfer Budgets

Bossing the transfer market is an essential key to becoming a successful manager in the new Football Manager 2021. Some clubs have found it hard to balance revenue and expenditure, especially amidst the current coronavirus pandemic where clubs can no longer benefit from ticket sales.

That said, these clubs are incredibly lucky to not be severely affected by the pandemic. After all, sometimes, banging 5 goals against Ajaccio FC or Union Berlin after a hard day at work or college is all we need. Here are the top 5 clubs from the top 5 European leagues with the biggest transfer budgets.

English Premier League: Manchester United (52 M)

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, Manchester United has been hitting rock bottom so many times. The only manager who could actually bring something special was Jose Mourinho, but he got sacked in 2018.

Last summer, Manchester United missed its key transfers, although they did manage to snatch Donny van de Beek from Ajax. Jadon Sancho is far from signing the deal, which leaves them €52 million left for the transfer budget.

Italian Serie A: Zebre (22 M)

Juventus, also known as Zebre in Football Manager 2021 due to a licensing problem, is the most well-decorated team in Italy at the moment. They have been winning Serie A back-to-back for years.

Zebre has €22 million left in the bank. With the right investment, it's more than enough to find a wonderkid to replace aging Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spanish La Liga: Real Madrid (54 M)

Next is the Spanish giant, Real Madrid. Undoubtedly the most successful club on the planet, Los Galacticos is a magnet of world-class players. They bossed the Champions League from 2015 until 2018, crowned as the European champions three times in a row.

Unlike its rival FC Barcelona who has been in financial ruins, Los Blancos is thriving in Football Manager 2021. Real Madrid has some serious talents ready to roar, like Ferland Mendy, Martin Oodergard, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Vinicus Jr.

French Ligue 1: Paris Saint Germain (41 M)

Paris Saint Germain has always been the boss of the transfer market. Les Parisiens rose from the dead in the 2010s after signing a lucrative deal with Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, making them one of the most valuable football clubs on the planet.

PSG is known for breaking transfer records. They signed Neymar for €222 million in 2017 and Kylian Mbappe for €180 M a year later. Paris still has €41 M left on the bank.

German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich (54 M)

Lastly is Bayer Munich from the German top-flight league Bundesliga. Robert Lewandowski may be aging, but he's still as lethal as ever. Although the Bavarians lost its two key men, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, Bayern has planned a replacement for them with Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry.

