pCloudy Review- A one stop shop for fast delivery of high quality mobile apps at anywhere and at anytime

Due to the heavy competition and dynamics of the mobile application industry, today developers and Quality analyst teams have to focus on new and advanced ways of developing mobile applications which can withstand the unforeseen requirements of the customers and the market.

To justify this point, the best example would be co-vid 19 pandemic which not only triggered the usage of mobile applications but also was impetus in developing mobile applications which provided the statistics of the positive cases around the world as well as within the closest radius of your current location.

For quick development as well as enhancement (adding new features) of mobile applications we need mobile app testing solutions which are faster, qualitative, convenient and comprehensive.

The process of mobile app development is incomplete until it is tested on all the mobile devices available in the target market to ensure compatibility. One such testing platform which can provide you a comprehensive set of mobile devices, accelerated speed, highly qualitative, extremely scalable and agile, impeccably convenient is pCloudy.

pCloudy Overview

pCloudy is a cloud-based continuous testing platform for mobile applications consisting of a diverse set of real time mobile devices for accurate test results. It consists of more than 5000 device browser combinations to ensure compatibility of mobile applications under test against almost every mobile device available in the target market. It helps in increasing the speed and quality of mobile application testing by enabling continuous testing. It supports integration of high speed testing tools and frameworks like Appium, Espresso, etc for exhaustive automation testing. It implements high end technologies like mobile devops which accelerates the app development lifecycle. It is equipped with an AI based bot called "Certifya" which performs the health checkup of the app and also suggests measures to resolve the issues detected in the app. pCloudy has recently added an independent feature called browser cloud which is basically a cloud of laptop devices wherein you can perform cross browser testing for your website and desktop applications.

After having an overview on the features of pCloudy let's understand its key functionalities.

Manual Testing

In pCloudy you can perform functional testing of the application under test on multiple devices simultaneously. You can perform manual testing on both the android and ios devices. It provides a variety of statistics like session video, device logs, screenshots, data usage, memory usage, CPU usage, battery consumption and frame rendering count. You can create a detailed report on the basis of all the statistics provided. You can expect accurate results in less time because of the parallel testing of apps in Real devices. Also parallel testing increases the testing cycle by 50%

Automation testing

pCloudy supports integration of various test automation frameworks like Appium, Espresso, Calabash, etc to increase the speed and accuracy of mobile application testing. The right set of automation tools produce a conducive environment for continuous testing to take place productively. This increases the delivery rate of mobile apps by multiple folds. Also, in pCloudy you can perform parallel testing of applications on multiple devices simultaneously.

To run automation scripts in pCloudy, you need to select the desired test platform (Appium, Espresso, Calabash, Monkey Test, Robotium), test suite, time to run on a single device and test cycle name. Once all the input is given, the user can select the mobile device or devices. Once the devices are selected, the user can select the test cycle. This was a brief overview on how you can perform automation testing in pCloudy.

Mobile DevOps Integration

pCloudy supports Jenkins integration which is an open source automation server built in java which allows developers to build, test and deploy their software. So the combination of Jenkins with pCloudy and other software development tools and frameworks along with collaborative tools like slack, github and jira make a streamlined CI/CD pipeline. We know that Mobile devOps provides you with the ready to deploy codes hence it accelerates the app development cycle. So pCloudy with the help of jenkins integration archives to accelerate the test cycle and increase the app delivery rate by enabling continuous testing.

The above discussed functionalities are mainly responsible for increasing the speed of mobile app testing without compromising on the quality. Apart from these basic functionalities, pCloudy keeps on adding new features to make the manual as well as automation testing more simple and seamless for its users. So let's have a look at the latest features of pCloudy

Browser Cloud

This is a cloud consisting of laptop devices wherein you can perform the web app or desktop app testing on multiple devices simultaneously. It consists of multiple device browser combinations to perform compatibility testing on a huge set of devices.

QR code/barcode scanner :

We know that today 90% of brands use QR code scanning for product or user identification, so this QR code scanner helps the user to scan any barcode or a QR code on any Android device present in pCloudy

Wildnet :

After a heavy customer demand, we launched Wildnet which is a feature that enables our users to test the internal or the private server on any IOS and Android devices present in pCloudy.

Object Spy :

This feature makes the automation testing simpler by extracting the object names and runs inspector sessions directly from the pCloudy device instead of extracting from the Appium desktop.

Data Persistent :

This feature definitely helps the pCloudy admin staff to maintain its data efficiently by being able to delete all the older reports based on some settings. Here the user is notified well in advance before deleting any files.

Capability Configurator:

The capability configuarated is yet another filter for making your testing life pretty easier. While creating automation test scripts you require certain capabilities like device name, platform version, test cycles, test suites, time to run the single device etc. to execute the test cases. Capability filter enables to generate the desired capabilities directly using certain filters.

App Language Change

This feature enables the users to use pCloudy in their native language by changing the language in the installed application using the "App Language Change" in their native language.

Conclusion

With the sky touching competition offered by the mobile application industry, the need of the hour is to use technological solutions that promise fast app delivery and agile enough to add the required features of an already developed app without any hassle. So pCloudy is your best buddy which is comprehensive, provides speed@quality, extremely convenient and futuristic mobile app testing platform.