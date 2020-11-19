Is Your Child the Next Picasso? How to Encourage Creativity Through Online Gaming

Using makeup games as a facilitator of creativity and imagination could help reveal your child's hidden talents.

Having an artistic child can be just as exciting as it is terrifying. Children with high levels of inborn artistic ability often display behavioral patterns that can be considered "high energy". They also often require different types of play and a massive amount of variety when it comes to their favorite modes of play. For some parents, knowing how to best meet the demands of the little artist, while still supporting the emergence of good creative habits, and not going broke buying art supplies can be a pretty tremulous balancing act. But luckily- parents today have access to excellent (and free!) online games.

Online gaming platforms like Prinxy, offer children a number of games, from makeup games, to cooking, to vertically games. With a large enough variety that your child will be spellbound for hours, while still having the ability to hop between games as their interest demands. While this is an ideal set up for kids, it's also pretty great for parents. That's because makeup games and other online games for children won't just keep them busy- but it can also help build some incredibly important skills for later on in their lives.

Behavioral Signs Your Child is an Artist

Some children are definitely born artists, but that doesn't mean that they're producing DiVinci quality work at age 2- instead artists are normally identified at young ages based on a few key behavioral traits, as opposed to the quality of their early work. Here's some behavioral traits that might suggest you need to start supporting those creative drives ASAP.

Creative Play

Children who are drawn to creative and dramatic types of play may be showcasing their brains desire for the artistic outlets. Things like dress up, makeup, dolls, and make believe are all types of play that gear a brain towards more imaginative scenarios and the boundless possibilities that art can bring. So, if you've got yourself a dreamer- you probably also have an artist.

Spatial Reasoning

Spatial reasoning is essentially the overarching understanding of how objects exist in space in relation to one another. Spatial reasoning is a foundational element of the artistic idea of composition. Spatial reasoning is what makes designers understand how the different pieces of a room will work with one another, or how makeup artists know how to get a given person's cheek bones looking so incredible. Good spatial reasoning skills- understanding things like organization, how to make things fit in a given space, or playing with structural toys like legos or blocks- is an excellent indicator of inherent creativity.

Busy

Most artistic kids are lively. If you've got the kind of kiddo whose energy just doesn't seem to quit, or they are constantly on the move- chances are they have a wild and wonderful imagination. Busy body kids, or ones that have difficulty sitting down and focusing on one task for longer periods of time often suggest that they are physical learners. Which means they often learn better by doing, or interacting directly with a given subject. Physical learners are excellent creatives, and often can get wrapped up in makeup games, or other online creative outlets, for hours.

Divergent Thinkers

Divergent thinking is pretty much equatable to "out of the box thinking". These are the kids that seem to find an unconventional solution to the problems that life throws at them. Divergent thinking is an incredible skill to hone, one that provides endless opportunities, and to see the sunshine through the rain clouds. These kiddos are often "trouble makers", but do so innocently and without harm, instead they just march to the beat of their own drum.

Using Games to Support Creativity

Makeup games, design games, building games, cooking games... there are a number of fun online games that can help to support these behaviors and hone them into useful skills later on. Particularly because of their fast-paced nature, interactive graphics, short, but immersive storylines, and a plethora of options available. These games offer near constant variety, so your go-getter won't go and get bored. Different combinations and projects mean that they can showcase a number of their different skills all in one place, while using this platform to better improve things like reading comprehension and hand-eye coordination.

They can also provide some screen time that parents can feel good about. Which is a must for these high-energy creatives. Online games designed for young children in mind can allow your child to better emerge themselves in the moment, with a higher level of focus on the creative process itself- rather than just the finished product. Which can save parents time, money, and that coveted front of the refrigerator space.