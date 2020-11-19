How to select the most reliable bitcoin trading platform?

Bitcoin is a digital currency and is the most commonly used out of all cryptocurrencies in the market. Bitcoin can be used for numerous purposes such as shopping, business transactions, etc., but it also has a profitable use known as bitcoin trading. Bitcoin trading refers to the buying and selling of bitcoins in the market with an aim to make some profits.

Bitcoin has a highly volatile price, making it a risky investment, but some people use its rapidly fluctuating price with bitcoin trading. There are numerous online bitcoin trading platforms and apps such as https://bitcoin-prime.app, where you can trade bitcoins and earn profits.

It is highly important to choose a trading platform wisely as there are numerous frauds out there. If you are a beginner, then you can consider the following factors while picking a bitcoin trading platform.

Check its reputation

With so many bitcoin trading platforms available on the Internet, it is quite difficult to pick anyone out. So, if you confused while choosing a bitcoin trading platform, then you must check the reputation of different trading platforms in the market. You can ask your knowns about the platform and gather some information about it from the Internet and evaluate its reputation.

You must check all platforms and choose the one which has the best reputation in the market as it will offer you the best features. Checking the reputation beforehand saves your time and directly lands you on the best trading platform.

Security features

There are several features you need to focus on while choosing a bitcoin trading platform, but one of the most important ones is security features. If you are trading bitcoins on a platform, then you must ensure that it is entirely safe for use. You must be well aware of all its security features so that there is no risk of losing all your bitcoins while trading.

There are numerous security features that you must look out for, but the most important one is two-factor authentications. You should only use a platform that has a two-factor authentication so that no one other than you can trade using your wallet. You should never pick a platform that doesn't offer this feature.

Insurance fund

It is an important factor to consider if you are using the trading platform for the first time. Nowadays, most of the bitcoin trading sites have started offering insurance funds to users. It provides you with some coverage in case any unwanted situation occurs, and you face massive losses. If you don't have much expertise in bitcoin trading, then you must play safe and choose a trading platform with an insurance fund. There are limited platforms offering insurance funds, but if you do some research, you can easily find one.

Leveraged trading

Leveraged Bitcoin trading is when you borrow the money for the trading from the platform. There are several platforms that offer this feature, and it can be immensely helpful for you. It is an excellent feature for the traders who are willing to trade for a short period and don't have enough knowledge about it. The amount of trading leverage offered can vary from 1x to 100x, as it depends on the platforms. So, you can choose the trading platform that provides leverage according to your needs and requirements.

Trading charges

When you use a platform for trading, you need to pay a certain amount as trading fees or charges. It is a crucial thing to focus on as different trading platforms charges varying fees. You must choose a platform that charges a reasonable fee for trading. It should neither be too low and nor too high. If you a new trader, then it is crucial for you as it will add up to your total cost.

Take help of reviews

There are specific online platforms where users post reviews about different websites and services. Before choosing a bitcoin trading site, you must check its reviews online. It will make you aware of all its features, efficiency, and functionality without using it. Reviews can help you to a great extent in making the best decision with minimal efforts.