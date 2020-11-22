16-Year-Old Charli D'Amelio is Officially the First Person to Get 100 Million Followers on TikTok



Charlie D'Amelio is the first content creator on TikTok who has gained over 100 million followers, plus 7.9 billion likes.

Her account, which operates under @charlidamelio username, features harmless videos of her dancing and doing prevalent challenges on the platform. Her sister, Dixie, also runs a TikTok account and has become one of the top 10 most-followed people on the video-sharing app.

In disbelief, the 16-year old took to Twitter to thank the fans and her day-one supporters.

"100 MILLION PEOPLE SUPPORTING ME!! I TRULY CANNOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS REAL," she tweeted.

Even more impressive, she only started posting videos on TikTok last year. Along with her sister, the two joined TikTok content house, The Hype House, last year's November.

Controversial Remarks

However, things are not always looking good for Charli.

The two D'Amelios were recently thrown under the bus following their negative-toned remarks during their Dinner With the D'Amelios series on YouTube. Users accused the siblings of acting 'rude' and making faces towards the family's private chef, Aaron May.

"I love Chef [May], and I would never disrespect him in any way and maybe don't judge someone's personality over a 15-second video," Dixie made her remark on TikTok.

Charli, the younger sister, lost over one million followers because of it but soon generated some later. She broke into tears during an Instagram live session while explaining her side of the story.

James Charles, a beauty guru and a YouTube personality who happens to be the episode's guest star, stood by the D'Amelios. May, the personal chef, gave an amen to Charles' statement and said that "It was all fun and games."

Joining the Elites

It's an essential cornerstone of both Charli and ByteDance, a company that owns TikTok. It only took two years since its rebranding from Musical.ly to TikTok to finally hit the milestone.

The 16-year-old sudden and skyrocketing rise to fame is a testament to success for TikTok. For Charli, she has been expanding the D'Amelio empire into other ventures: YouTube series, podcasts, books, fast foods, and many others.

To put things into comparison, as The Verge reported, it took YouTube 14 years before any channel or content creator hit the 100 million milestones.

That said, Charli is bigger than several A-list superstars, including Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, The Rock, and Will Smith on the platform.

The gap between Charli is pretty vast. The second most followed person, Addison Rae, stands at 69.9 million followers. Zach King, the well-famed illusionist and filmmaker, is the third with 52.8 million.

Charli's sister, Dixie, comes seventh with 44.7 million followers.

