What to Do About Dirty Data in Your ERP

When you are looking to make a change to the way your company is handling its data, you will usually want to make sure the data you are using is correct. In the current era of big data, it can be difficult to make sure you have access to the best data to help keep your business at the forefront of your sector. When we think of big data and analytics, we usually look at major corporations, but the use of analytics is trickling down to small businesses.

Dirty data can quickly become a major problem for any business unless you look to develop the correct type of inventory optimization software. As Enterprise Resource Planning tools become widespread, you will often feel dirty data is getting in the way of the smooth business processes you had imagined being available with ERP.

Understanding ERP and Dirty Data

The business world is filled with acronyms and theories that are often difficult to understand. Discussing dirty data and Enterprise Resource Planning can be difficult but in the 21st-century, you should be looking to understand exactly how ERP and dirty data can affect your business.

As our reliance on data has grown in the last decade or so, we have seen the development of ERP as a tool for bringing together strands of information. ERP was once known as a powerful way of monitoring inventory as far back in computing history as the 1960s. Instead of relying on manual counts the tracking of inventory began to be completed using cried data, according to NetSuite. As time has moved on the principles of using big data for a range of business purposes have been created with the help of inventory optimization software. In the digital era, the use of data and ERP has come together to make major changes in the way they affect business.

What is Dirty Data?

Data is a delicate area of business to be involved in with millions of points brought together to help your business keep track of human resources, inventory, and almost every aspect of your business. In the 21st-century, the amount of data we handle each day means any problems or corruptions make it difficult to keep your databases clear of problems. Towards Data Science reports dirty data is corrupt or incomplete that leaves gaps in your databases and information making it difficult for you to search and handle your files. If you look at dirty data as being a database of addresses, you would see problems with the use of the words street and its abbreviation, St.

How Does Dirty Data Affect ERP?

There are several ways you can see the problems caused by dirty data in your files and databases. If you are using dirty data, you will often find difficulties in searching through files and entries because your files will be incomplete or corrupted. This is often true when you are using information from historic entries that could include typos, misspellings, or other basic problems.

These mistakes can become a big problem if you find you have duplicate entries or entries carrying different information when files are not inked via a central network. Dirty data can be as simple as a missing entry in a required field, such as a phone number that makes it impossible for an accurate search to take place. It is estimated that around 80 percent of the time at work of data science experts is spent on cleaning dirty data to limit its impact on the future of your business. The constant stream of data flowing into your business means any data science expert you employ will quickly return to cleaning up dirty data as soon as they have finished their initial cleaning, according to Verusen.

Harnessing the Power of Machine Learning

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are two areas of business that are often misunderstood. However, in the ERP sector, allowing your system to learn as much as possible is one of the keys to finding long-term success in bringing all your data together. You may feel the developments in AI are not important to your business, but by allowing your system to learn and grow with your business your data use should be improved.

Learning is Vital

When you are looking to handle your dirty data issues, you will be faced with many new technologies capable of performing major improvements in your inventory and ERP system. By taking the most important aspects of your business and allowing AI to learn as much as possible about how your business works and handles data, the risk of dirty data is removed because all the information you need will be analyzed by the software you choose. BY allowing your software to learn and take a prominent role in your dirty data issues, you will spend less time struggling to clean your data and develop your business for the future.