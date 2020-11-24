GameStop Rolls Out Black Friday 2020 Deals for a-List Games and Funko Pop Toys

GameStop's Black Friday 2020 offers a slashed price for many exclusive games for PS4, Switch, and Xbox One, as well as Funko Pop toys, merchandise, and many more.

This year, GameStop's annual celebration of Black Friday offers up to 50 percent discounts for selected games, including the long-awaited and critically acclaimed The Last of Us Part II for $30. Ghost of Tsushima is also available for only $40, and Final Fantasy VII Remake for $35. Watch Dogs: Legion, which was recently released, only costs $37, saving you $23 from its original retail price during the release day.

Besides Sony's PlayStation 4, GameStop also gives away discounts for Nintendo Switch's exclusive games: Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda, and Luigi's Mansion 3 for $20 off. Other games like Fire Emblems: Three Houses and Mario Tennis Aces are getting $30 out.

GameStop also offers a 25 percent discount for all Funko Pop dolls and board games during the countdown sales. Home decorations are 40 percent off, while advent calendars get a 20 percent price reduction.

Some official apparels from branded merchandise, including Fortnite, Marvel, and Minecraft, give buy-one-get-one deals.

Black Friday is an annual tradition following Thanksgiving Day in the US, where retailers grant discounts and bargain deals.

When?

GameStop's Black Friday deals will start at 9 PM ET on November 25, 2020. Users may purchase all the deals online via GameStop's official website.

However, GameStop's Black Friday deals will be closed during Thanksgiving Day on November 26 but will resume the next day at 7 AM. The sale closes on November 29, so you may have to mark your calendar for this unmissable bargain.

Other GameStop deals that may be on your radar is the upcoming 'Cyber Monday,' which usually starts on November 30. Last year, GameStop offered discounts on several games and consoles, including NBA 2k19 and Naughty Dog's special PS4 bundle for only $200.

Other Black Friday Sales

Many authorized game and electronic retailers have announced their Black Friday sales, including Walmart, Sony's PlayStation Store, and Apple Stores.

Even better, PlayStation Store offers up to 70 percent discount off over 300 titles, including the aforementioned games, FIFA 21, Madden 21, Red Dead Redemption 2, Days Gone, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and many more. Slashed prices on PlayStation Plus subscriptions are also offered.

Retailer BestBuy recently rolled out its Black Friday deals, too. Besides video games and gaming consoles, BestBuy also grants discounts for home entertainment devices like the Vizio 55-inch OLED, starting at $900, and LG 55-inch CX OLED 4K TV for $1,350.

Check out the full list from every trusted retailer here.

