Twitter to Warn Users Before Liking Tweets Labeled as 'Misleading' or 'Disputed'

In a tweet by its Support account, Twitter reveals its plan to start showing a warning sign when liking a labeled tweet.

"Giving context on why a labeled Tweet is misleading under our election, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media rules is vital," the tweet reads.

As The Verge reported, the brand new feature comes for iOS and web users starting this week, while Android users may have to wait a little bit longer for a couple of weeks.

Twitter believes that labeling such a warning decreases the spread of misleading information by 29 percent, something social media giants have been trying to obtain.

When users like the labeled tweet, a warning will pop up, written, "Help keep Twitter a place for reliable info." The sign comes with a button to 'learn more' about the topic.

"We're expanding them to show when you tap to like a labeled Tweet," the statement ends.

US Presidential Election 2020

Twitter vows to tackle hoaxes and misinformation better. Besides, we're also living in the strange era of the coronavirus pandemic, which makes social media even a much more toxic place to be at.

The label first rolled out to anticipate the US presidential election earlier this year, where the current POTUS Donald Trump went head-to-head against Democrat's Joe Biden in a race to the White House.

Twitter began showing 'misleading' or 'disputed claim' labels beneath a tweet that could potentially carry a misleading statement.

According to its context, the warning comes in three different levels: misleading information, disputed claims, and unverified claims. In some severe cases, spreading misleading information guarantees a straight-up boot out from the platform.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter's boss, along with Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook and Sundar Pichai from Google, were subpoenaed by Congress last October to review Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Section 230 shields social media companies from both parties' lawsuits, whether it's Democrats or Republicans, regarding online posts its users make.

Not the Only Feature

In fact, this is not the only new feature on Twitter to be rolled out.

Twitter now opens a new window whenever users try to retweet to compose a quoted tweet instead of retweeting it directly. Twitter hopes that it moves people to add their thoughts and give them a second thought to amplify a tweet.

Still, users are free to direct quote them. Just press the 'Tweet' button directly, and it's set to go.

Another new feature to be introduced lately is 'Fleets,' a Snapchat-like 'Story' mashup where users are free to express themselves in 24 hours.

