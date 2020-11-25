Is It Safe to Give Human Painkillers to Your Dog?

As a pet parent, you might have been tempted once and again to give your dog human painkillers when they are in pain. And it's understandable. You want your dog to get well quickly.

However, have you ever thought about what those medications could do to your canine friend? Have you talked to your vet about the best pain relief drugs for dogs? Well, we're glad you're reading this post. Here we shall look at the best painkillers for dogs and whether it's safe to give human painkillers to your dog.

Choosing the Best Pain Relief for Your Dog

Choosing the best and safe pain relief for your dog is not easy. It's even challenging to see your dog suffering but don't know what to do. Whether your dog is injured or has arthritis, it's imperative to find a solution for your dog as soon as possible.

The first step you should take is to take your dog to the vet. The vet will analyze your dog to determine the possible cause of pain before recommending any medications.

Can You Buy Over-the-Counter Pain Relief Drugs for Your Dog?

It's common for people to buy over-the-counter pain relief for different issues. From ibuprofen to paracetamol to aspirin, the list is endless. Unfortunately, we can't say the same for our canine friends.

Although you want to help your dog overcome pain quickly, giving them human painkillers is wrong. Of course, some dog medications work the same way as human medications but giving them human drugs could harm them.

Can Your Vet Recommend NSAIDs for Your Dog?

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, NSAIDs are used to treat pain, inflammation, and even fever. Common NSAIDs for humans include aspirin and ibuprofen. Although there are NSAIDs specifically designed for dogs, your vet can at times advise you to give human medications to your dog under strict supervision.

Firocoxib for dogs is among the common dog-approved NSAIDs. It helps combat pain and inflammation in dogs. Firocoxib will provide pain relief for your dog by minimizing the production of prostaglandin chemicals. Talk to your vet to determine whether Frirocoxib is best for your dog.

Is it Safe to Give Aspirin to Your Dog?

Although vets may recommend giving aspirin to your dog, you must never give it to your puppy or cat as they don't have the required enzymes to process this medication.

Even when giving it to an adult dog, ensure to follow the dosage recommended by your vet. Giving them more than the required amount will be toxic. Also, ensure that your dog has eaten before giving them aspirin.

What About Ibuprofen?

Although ibuprofen is a common painkiller in humans, don't give it to your dog or cat. Ibuprofen is toxic to pets and can cause severe damages to your dog's stomach or kidney.

If, by any chance, your dog takes ibuprofen, call your vet immediately. Signs you need to be on the lookout for include:

Weakness

Vomiting

Lack of appetite

Lethargy

Black, tarry feces

Is Paracetamol Safe for Your Dog?

Just like ibuprofen, paracetamol can be toxic to your dog, especially puppies. Paracetamol can damage the liver or red blood cells when given to dogs.

However, there's a safe paracetamol formulation that vets may recommend for specific circumstances. Even so, you must follow all the vet's guidelines and report immediately if you notice vomiting, drooling, or difficulty breathing in your dog after taking this medication.

NSAIDs Side Effects in Dogs

Your vet will recommend NSAIDs specifically designed for dogs. Although vet-approved NSAIDs are effective in alleviating pain in dogs, they can cause some side effects too. Common side effects you need to be aware of include:

Loss of appetite

Skin redness

Changes in behavior

Vomiting

Diarrhea

To help your vet make more-informed decisions, give them all the information about your dog, including drug interactions. Also, read the medication leaflet to understand the instructions and possible side effects.

Changing your dog's diet, exercising your dog, and monitoring your dog's weight will enhance the recovery process. Talk to your vet about supplements that can aid in pain relief as well.

Conclusion

As a rule of thumb, don't give human painkillers to your dog unless your vet has directed it. Go for vet-approved drugs that will not just help alleviate pain in your dog but are also safe. If your dog shows any pain signs, consult your vet and follow their instructions to the latter. Of most importance, ensure to keep all medication in a safe place, where pets and kids cannot reach them.