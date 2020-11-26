Cradle of Sins’ “Beat & Battle” Ends With Team Turret on Top

U24 Solution's Beat & Battle tournament has successfully concluded, with pro-gamers from Team Turret winning over the star-studded Team Crystal.

Prior to the release of Cradle of Sins VR - U24's upcoming "strategy focused first-person" multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) exclusive for virtual reality (VR) - developer and publisher U24 Solution organized the Beat & Battle tournament. The event was streamed live on Twitch, hosted by Estonian icons Erkki Sarapuu and Daniel Levi with commentary courtesy of René Buttler and Marek "Envision" Pihel.

"First of all, we want to thank all of you that accompanied us at this event. It was a hardcore showdown for all of our staff and people from outside that helped us orchestrate the tournament," the developers said in its Beat & Battle Devlog. "We had enormous scope and ambitions plans, and our biggest enemy was time."

A Challenging VR MOBA Tournament

Eight three-member teams faced off, with Team Turret beating Team Spider to kick off the tournament. The turret was made up of Swedish DJ Milwin and seasoned VR eSports players Rexar, who was the champion of the previous Alpha Cup tournament, and Troqdoran, who finished third in the qualifiers.

By the second round, between teams Barbarian and Nexus, the event started seeing a few technical difficulties. League of Legends streamer Yassuo found his VR headsets cable chewed off by his dog, and other players in the round experienced multiple game crashes.

Connection issues also plagued the third match, ending up as a 2-on-2 battle between Fortnite star streamer Loserfruit and Finnish DJ Amanda Harkimo defeating Australian DJ Will Sparks and streamer Carms.

The last battle before the semi-finals was the highly-anticipated Team Crystal against Team Dragon. It featured DJ Steve Aoki and online celebrities xQc, Headhunterz, and Sodapoppin - with Aoki's Team Crystal emerging victorious.

Unfortunately, due to time constraints, the organizers had to fast-track the tournament and choose two out of the four remaining teams to duke it out in the finals. Team Turret faced Team Crystal. DJ Milwin, Rexar, and Troqdoran outplayed xQc, Aoki, and Pesky Cashew to claim the trophy and the cash prize that will go to charity.

"The event was as much stressing as it was fun. We had our fun and difficulties, but the setbacks are only new challenges for us to conquer. Besides, the feedback has been tremendously funny and meaningful," Cradle of Sins devs said.

Cradle of Sins: Coming Soon

The upcoming VR MOBA features a more immersive gameplay experience, much like League of Legends or DOTA 2 but entirely in VR. Cradle of Sins will definitely require a VR headset to play, and the Cradle of Sins VR Steam Store page reports support for most of the major VR brands: Valve Index, HTC Hive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality. Navigating in-game is made possible by the use of tracked motion controllers or the standard keyboard-mouse interface.

While the game is yet to be released, the devs have already hosted tournaments to showcase the gameplay experience. It has received positive reviews from Steam curators, recommending the game for its immersion and novelty.



Watch the Cradle of Sins' "Beat & Battle" Recap below: