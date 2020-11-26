The Last of Us Part II Takes Home 6 Trophies at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

The Last of Us Part II, a sequel to the 2013 hit of the same name from Sony and Naughty Dog, took home the Ultimate Game of the Year trophy from the Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

Part II also won PlayStation's Game of the Year, Best Storytelling, Best Audio, and Best Studio. The fans and the public give most of the votes at the Golden Joystick Awards, which now is in its 38th year.

"I could not be prouder of this game and the team that put it together, and how we lifted each other up when we needed to," writer and Naughty Dog VP Neill Druckmann said when accepting the award.

The Last of Us Part II takes what its previous game left. Once a 14-year-old kid in the apocalyptic world, Ellie is now 19, and she's more than hungry for revenging those who wronged her.

What makes the game unique is that it offers two sides to the story by presenting a new perspective on both villainous and protagonistic characters-no wonder it snatched the Best Storytelling trophy.

Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson reprised their roles as Joel Miller and Ellie Williams, respectively, with a couple of additional faces: Laura Bailey (Abbie), Shanon Woodwards (Dina), Patrick Fugit (Owen), and others.

Other Winners

Fall Guys won the Best Multiplayer Game and Best Family Game, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as the eSports Game of the Year, Innersloth (Among Us) as the Breakthrough Award winner, and Death Stranding as the PC Game of the Year.

Minecraft takes home the Best Gaming Community award, God of War: Ragnarok made the Most Wanted Game, Animal Crossings: New Horizons was crowned as the Nintendo GOTY, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps won Xbox Game of the Year.

An untitled God of War sequel, set for a 2021 release, became the Most Wanted Game at the event. It's interesting to wait and see if the game will live up to its expectation.

Check out the full list by GamesRadar here.

Polarizing Reception

However, things are not always looking good for Sony and Naughty Dog. Before its release, The Last of Us Part II saw delays and leaks, leaving fans furious.

The game was met with a somewhat polarizing reception. While everybody agrees it's a masterpiece in terms of visual graphics and audio rendition, many believe that the writing is weak and that the "two sides of the coin" narrative does not add up to Ellie's character arc.

The Last of Us Part II is exclusively available on PlayStation 4 and 5.

