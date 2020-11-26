Invest with Confidence Using Stock Sharks, the Education Technology Company Taking the World by Storm

Based in Winnipeg, Canada, Stock Sharks is a software-as-a-service company specializing in education technology and offers its members thorough information to help them in the finance industry. Having started three years ago, they have already amassed a large following worldwide, having first gained success in the USA and the Middle East.

The company was co-founded by Sheraz Ali, who's in charge of operations, marketing, and research, and JR Alexander, who's in charge of community, education, and research as well. The two met when Sheraz was scouring for higher risk investments in Canada and eventually turned to JR, who had five years of experience trading his own capital.

At that time, Sheraz noticed that not many financial advisors even knew much about the market or offered anything more than low-risk investments. He also realized the two could profit from JR's information and skills. Soon after, Stock Sharks was created.

The company is a membership program where clients can choose from different educational courses and products to help them with stocks and investments. Whether it's for individuals or companies, there's an array of tools available for any type of investor.

Stock Sharks offers a few different courses, but their most popular courses are Premium and Synergy. Premium is a subscription-based platform that provides education, software, and a community to anyone looking to learn more about markets from seasoned investors. It's meant more for individuals beginning in the industry who need some guidance.

Meanwhile, Synergy focuses more on private equity, hedge funds, and groups with AUM, which is an ideal service for companies, institutional investors, and anyone looking for extra knowledge about stocks. Both of these courses have been customized and fine-tuned by experts to ensure the best possible assistance for all kinds of investors.

The main goal is to build a strong and close-knit community of traders worldwide, and Stock Sharks is doing its best to provide that. They even offer 24/7 communication and one-on-one facetime with team members, so any clients with questions or concerns can get answers as soon as possible.

Stock Sharks has been growing at a rate of 65% annually, and COVID has helped with those numbers. Now that more people are at home and on their computers, the business has doubled its members in recent months, with even more signing up daily. The company doesn't even have to spend much on marketing or advertisements; they grow mainly through referrals and word of mouth.

For the future, the company plans to incorporate Artificial intelligence into their programs. As of now, they're working on perfecting their educational technology, which will be up and running in one year's time. Not only will it be beneficial to Stock Sharks members, but the system will be available to other industries as well.

If you're interested in learning more about Stock Sharks and all the programs they offer, then you can find them on their website, StockSharksResearch.com, or their Instagram, @StockSharks.