Recover deleted data with EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free software

Are you looking for a way to get your data back? Use EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free data recovery software. Your photos, documents, videos and even e-mails that you thought were lost forever in the maze of your recycle bin, all can be recovered! This data recovery software is a true helper for everyone who has lost important data.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free, reputable software

The creator of the EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free software is still little known in some countries, but he is starting to make a name for himself through demos and user feedback on social networks.



Note that this software has been around since 2005 and it underwent a major update in May 2019, making it even more efficient. Checks by seasoned users revealed that there were almost no flaws in the way the program worked, so it's reliable, but that doesn't mean it's invulnerable.

How does it recover lost data?

A file, when erased from a hard drive, is only really 100% erased if other data has been overwritten or if 0's have been deliberately overwritten in the same place as the original data. So, when you delete a file from the hard drive, only the data allocation table is deleted.



So through a thorough search, it is possible to collect the fragments of the deleted file together in order to piece it back together and get it back. This collection of fragments is the reason why deleted files, including video files, even in the recycle bin, can be recovered back to normal. Based on our research, the software is one of the best video recovery software.

Thus, the success of deleted data recovery depends on the state of the unallocated sectors of the drive. As for EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free, this program has been proven to be almost 97% efficient.

By properly using this software, you can recover deleted photos, files from formatted or corrupted hard drive, files from lost or unrecognized formatted partition. However, you can only recover 500MB of data per session at most in its free version, which is already better compared to other software of the same type. The paid version allows you to recover up to 2 Gb of data.

Software that keeps its promises

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Free is very easy to use. The first thing to do is to select the location where the data has been lost and start the scan. A filter can be used to do this. At the end of the operation, you will only have to preview the results and recover the files that interest you.

The software is capable of recovering over 1000 file formats, making it the most efficient free data recovery software around. In its free version, the amount of data that can be recovered is reduced, but it is already a good performance. As mentioned earlier, it is possible to find deleted, corrupted, hidden, lost or RAW type files.