Rockstar to Release Red Dead Online as Standalone Game

As Rockstar is set to expand its magnum opus's online experience, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Take-Two-owned company, plans to release RDO as a standalone game.

Red Dead Online comes on PlayStation and Xbox consoles through their official online retailers like PS and Microsoft Store and Steam and Epic Games for PC gamers, on December 1 for $20.

However, as Gamespot reported, any purchases made from December 1 until February 15, 2021, will be granted a 75% discount from its original price (from $20 to $5).

Initially, Red Dead Online comes within Red Dead Redemption 2, which features a story mode centering on Arthur Morgan and Dutch van der Linde gang in the Old West's declining era.

"This world that era provides so much scope for storytelling and introducing a wide spectrum of different characters, all of which can be experienced on your own or with a full posse," Rockstar North's Tarek Hamad told GamesRadar.

No Single-Player DLC

Since Red Dead Redemption 2 hit the market in 2018, countless rumors and leaks addressed a single-story DLC (downloadable content) in the works-similar to The Lost and the Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony in GTA IV.

Many fans hoped it would be a continuation of the canonical expendable pack, Undead Nightmare, from the first Red Dead Redemption game in 2010.

The closest things fans can get was in 2019 when reports about Rockstar's plan to expand the Red Dead world in a futuristic set featuring aliens surfaced.

Instead, Rockstar decided to expand Red Dead Online, the multiplayer mode, after months of neglect, which actually comes for free if you purchase RDR2. Red Dead Online will feature several new missions and roles, including Bounty Hunter, Trader, Collector, Moonshiner, and most recently, Naturalist.

Tons of Money

The practice has been going on for so long, similar to GTA V. Microtransaction plays a big part in both RDO and GTA-O, allowing players to rack up in-game currencies hassle-free.

Business Insider suggests that Rockstar made a total of over $6 billion from GTA V, which was initially released in 2013 for PS3 and now is coming to PS5, from sales and its online mode. The game has sold over 110 million copies compared to RDR2's 29 million as per-February 2020.

It seems like Rockstar does not care about the single-player experience anymore, which sounds pretty ironic since many hail Red Dead Redemption 2's stories as one of the greats that ever graced our consoles.

Red Dead Redemption is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via trusted and authorized online retailers.

