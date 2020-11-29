MakeAmazonPay: Activists Rally Against Marketplace Giant

#MakeAmazonPay is an online campaign recently launched by international climate activists and several Amazon workers in response to its failure to provide a safe space for its employees and tackle its problem on greenhouse gas emissions.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon workers still have to report to the office despite health concerns from every corner. The company's carbon footprint is reported to be "larger than two-thirds of all countries in the world."

The signees demand Jeff Bezos, currently the wealthiest man alive to amass a total of $200 billion, to take more responsibility for Amazon's shady practices.

"Instead of giving back to the societies that helped it grow, the corporation starves them of tax revenue. In 2019, Amazon paid just 1.2 percent tax in the United States, where the corporation holds its headquarters," the website reads.

Various union workers, journalists, and green activism organizations have supported the cause, including Amazon Workers International, the International Federation of Journalists, Greenpeace, and Progressive International.

Global actions of stunts, protests, and strikes have been held all around the world: the Philippines, Australia, India, Germany, Poland, Spain, the United States, and many more.

Amazon responded to the campaign by reassuring its response to COVID-19 and its approach to the climate pledge.

"We encourage anyone interested in the facts to compare our overall pay and benefits, as well as our speed in managing this crisis, to other retailers and major employers across the country," a spokesperson told The Verge.

Hiring Spree

The website surfaced online during Black Friday, undoubtedly one of the most significant events for a giant marketplace like Amazon.

The New York Times reports that the multi-billion company went on "a hiring spree" to expand its global workforce, adding over 427,300 employees in only ten months. Most of them are warehouse workers, a position that sees a spiking demand during the pandemic.

Now, Amazon is home to over 1.2 million employees worldwide, making it one of the companies with the most extensive employee numbers.

Even worse, some policies made by the government seem to favor Amazon. Local governments can always close traditional retail stores in fear of spreading the virus, only for Amazon to flourish even more.

E-Waste Problems

Besides the carbon footprint, Amazon seems to have another issue with their electronic waste problems.

In other news, several members of the British Parliament (MPs) have accused online retailers, like Amazon, of failing to reduce their electronic waste. A total of $62.5 billion worth of precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum has been wasted yearly.

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) launched an investigation into the e-waste problem. Their findings revealed that most of these electronic scraps are illegally dumped abroad in third-world countries. The United Kingdom makes the second country with most e-wastes with 155,000 tons of excess yearly.

