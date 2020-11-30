Branden Condy Went From a Struggling Bartender to a Wealth Powerhouse in 45 Days

While all too many people believe that starting out with nothing equates to being broke throughout one's entire life, Branden Condy is here to defy that idea. Condy knows the struggle of not having enough money and often lacking food at home. Growing up, he didn't have the privilege of certainty, as he was not born into a wealthy family. When he was old enough to work, he did a number of jobs in order to support himself. He was largely living in a world where the rules were clear: if one wanted to make money, they had to go to college, get a high-paying job, and slave away from an office. Branden, however, had other ideas.

As he was working as a bartender and struggling to make ends meet, Condy realized that there had to be a better way. "I kept seeing Millennials complain about being broke on social media and blaming the economy. And I get it, the economy fluctuates, but I fully believe that we are all in charge of our future and our success," he says.

Branden discovered social media, and his life changed forever. In 45 days, he went from a poor bartender to an Influencer owning a penthouse. "It was pretty wild. My life changed so fast, but I had been preparing for that moment. I refused to be poor all my life, and so I took a risk to make it happen," he says.

Condy currently has over 250,000 followers on Instagram. He has managed to build quality connections and create a network of affiliates that is netting thousands of dollars in revenue. He quickly mastered Amazon Automation, a model that functions similarly to drop-shipping, which is bringing him an ever-growing stream of passive income. "It's foolish not to make use of technology. We have pretty much grown up with it. Technology and the Internet space allow us so many more opportunities. We are practically building an alternate reality in this digital space. This is why I have taken it upon myself to mentor people on how to create streams of passive income and make money while they sleep," Condy shares.

A few factors fuel Branden's success. For one, he always felt like he wasn't good enough. "Growing up, I always felt like I wasn't good enough and didn't measure up to society. If you've ever been homeless or hungry, you know that this leaves an incredible mark on your soul. I have that mark, and I decided to do everything in my power to get out of my situation. This was a very powerful motivator to me," he admits.

His relentless drive, work ethic, and consistency helped skyrocket Condy to the top. While many entrepreneurs are in it for the cash and relative fame, for Branden becoming an entrepreneur and an influencer was about redefining society's roles and never again feeling inadequate. Branden wants to be a beacon of light and an inspiration for those who want to change their situations for the better.

"I always post content that's applicable to my followers. I don't want to be just another guy on Instagram fishing for compliments or pursuing fame. I want to show people that they are much more powerful than they realize and teach them to harness that talent and monetize it," he explains, adding, "I don't plan on quitting any time soon. I don't foresee retirement, and why would I? I love what I do! It's fun!"

