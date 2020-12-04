How to Host a Successful Off-Site Event

Do you remember every party or event you attended? Likely not, because not every event is worth remembering. There are plenty of times when you know that you're going to remember an evening or the people you talked to because the quality of the get-together was just so immaculate. It could be that you met some really interesting people, or that the venue was spectacular for the event in question, or you could be impressed with the entertainment. There are plenty of reasons to remember the truly great events you've witnessed.

Hosting one of these events sounds like the tallest task in the universe for some, and nothing but a formality for others. Being a great party planner means having adaptability, which is key when hosting an off-site event. You might not know what an off-site event is, but it merely refers to the fact that the party isn't being held at a workplace or site affiliated with an organization or workplace, which could be something you need to plan for. Hosting an off-site event has different rules of engagement, which is why these tips will help you make it a success regardless of the location.

1. Planning the venue

Likely the one area any party and event planner is most concerned about is the venue. Picking the right location to host an event is a skill of its own because it needs to make sense, and also be readily achievable. Planning your venue for an off-site event isn't as easy as moving some chairs around and clearing space in a conference hall of an office building. It requires you to be able to adapt. If a hospital were hosting a gala for a heart and blood drive, then an off-site capable venue option at https://www.craftsmenind.com/mobile-medical-trailer would make more sense than hosting it at a restaurant. Planning the venue also needs significant time allotted.

There's a lot of scrambling to get things in place, but the one area that planning requires an absolute rock-solid commitment is making sure the venue is booked or determined. This is a huge issue for a good event because last-minute options for venues are often substandard and could jeopardize the entire event in question. The venue is easily one of the most important aspects of a good off-site event.

2. Creating a reasonable guest list

You could have the best sound system, the best entertainment, the coolest venue, and world-class catering, but does any of that matter if your guests are a collection of people who simply showed up because they were invited? Of course not, which is why you need to know why a guest list is more than just about filling seats. This is something that applies to off-site and on-site events, so the advice is universal.

Making your guest list comes down to a few determining factors, including the must-invite members and the size of the guest list. Inviting people relevant for the event, like medical professionals for that example of the blood and heart-related event, adds a degree of formality and importance to the proceedings. Simply put, you need to prioritize the VIPs, then work your way down. It sounds rude, but that's just the nature of event planning. Secondly, the exclusivity of an event drives up interest. The more curated a list is, the likely potential guests will pay more for a ticket or donate more to secure a seat, because it's not something that anyone can just attend. This is a valuable piece of marketing skills for getting the seats filled in a meaningful way.

3. Health and safety concerns

Hosting on-site has the benefit of knowing the safety and health precautions that need to be taken. Not all the aspects of planning an event are glamorous, and health and safety concerns certainly don't make an exception to that. Knowing this for an off-site event can save you from a world of trouble, so while boring, it's key to pulling it off without a hitch.

Hosting something off-site means you need to get clearance to host people. Whether it's out in a parking lot, inside a conference hall, or a fundraiser in a park, you need to go through the proper channels to get the paperwork to allow you to host it. Not only is it important to keep guests safe, but you also need to be within your legal right to be holding this event. Permits for gatherings, approval for fire code inspection (if needed), and ensuring that nothing in the event is a disruption to things like noise code are the boring, but necessary steps to hosting a good event off-site.

4. Budgeting needs

It's a lot easier to host an event on-site because it doesn't cost anything to rent out the venue. This isn't the case for off-site event planning, and beyond the cost of the venue, you need to factor in a lot of the things already mentioned. Getting the proper paperwork may cost money to get approved, or you might need to pay more to have a DJ set up somewhere unconventional. Regardless of what the extra costs are, you need to budget accordingly.

Off-site events need more money allocated to make sure they can handle what goes on. Similarly, you need to plan for the unexpected - damage to equipment when moving it, hiring movers, and any unexpected consequences that will eat into your budget.

5. Knowing your audience

Targeting the right audience is key to an event, like the guest list. This is a universal piece of advice, but has some caveats for the challenge of an off-site event. If you're hosting an event with a median age of over 60, you probably don't need any high-octane entertainment or a loud DJ. Focus on the demographics that make sense. Make sure that the event is somewhere accessible for people of the right audience, and it will be easier to handle any bumps that happen along the way.

Planning an event is hard work. While the movies and shows make it look like a carefree task, it's far from it. Hosting an event in an off-site location is even more of a challenge because of the unique requirements, but with some of these tips, you can make it much easier to accomplish.