Five Revolutionary Health Tech Startups Changing the Industry

Technology has had a huge impact on the world economy over the past decade, and the health industry is one of the most revolutionized. Today, a new revolution is set to completely transform healthcare-one driven by emerging technologies such as blockchain, telemedicine, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The startup ecosystem in health-tech is the driving force behind healthcare innovations across the world. The goal here is to optimize healthcare systems, streamline physicians' work, lower healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through innovative mobile and web experiences. Healthcare is entering the era of digital transformation, as health tech startups harness emerging technologies to create solutions that improve people's health and make healthcare systems more efficient. Here are five such health tech startups.

Hinge Health

Hinge Health is a San Francisco-based health tech startup that delivers best-practice care for chronic musculoskeletal conditions such as chronic back pain and joint pain. Founded in 2015, Hinge Health has pioneered the world's first digital healthcare solution dedicated to musculoskeletal health. The digital clinic provides immediate online support to help individuals prevent injury, address chronic pain, or manage post-surgery rehabilitation.

The online, app-based resource gives users access to physical therapists and a full clinical team so they can get the right care when they need it. There are medical resources, weekly, easy-to-read articles, and one-on-one health coaching for users to improve their quality of life. In addition, the platform utilizes a wearable sensor technology that allows users to track their progress and get real-time feedback during physical therapy.

There's no doubt Hinge Health is committed to delivering the most clinically-proven musculoskeletal (MSK) care. Hinge is using emerging technologies and better data to improve pain treatment adherence without drugs or surgery.

MolecuLight

Founded in 2012, Ontario health tech startup, MolecuLight, is set to revolutionize advanced wound care with their healthcare innovation. The healthcare innovator has developed an easy-to-use optical imaging tool that allows clinicians to safely visualize the fluorescent characteristics of wounds in real-time. Clinicians can use the digital wound measurement tool called Moleculight i: XTM, at point-of-care to digitally assess wound readiness for cellular and/or tissue-based products (CTPs) right at the patient's bedside.

Not only does this device facilitate wound monitoring and reimbursement, it also allows auto-detection of would boundaries. With this technology, clinicians don't have to use additional contrast agents to detect the presence of bacteria in skin wounds; instead, they'll benefit from a non-invasive tool that's designed to help clinicians visually detect and document moderate to heavy bacteria loads in wounds. As a result, clinicians and other healthcare professionals can make improved diagnostic and treatment decisions for patients with skin wounds.

Neofect Smart Balance

Neofect Smart Balance is a rehabilitation device featuring sixteen rehabilitation games designed to help patients walk unassisted. Patients can choose different games to learn how to walk, improve core strength, regain balance and motion, and rehabilitate posture. The device targets patients who are recovering from lower body disabilities, stroke, and ambulatory injuries.

Neofact is changing what's often perceived as a monotonous process into a fun and exciting exercise. The lower-body rehabilitation device allows patients to evaluate their posture and gait, track and analyze their body movement, and recover leg function while having fun. Moreover, it provides patients with feedback when it senses an imbalance in their motion. Therapists can monitor their patients' progress and adjust their recovery regimen based on the progress reports shared. This healthcare innovation can share reports securely and remotely and was recently honored with an award at the 2020 CES Innovation Awards.

Heart Hero

Health tech startup Heart Hero is on a mission to empower individuals and families with small portable, and cheap Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to change the dismal outcome of sudden cardiac events.

Heart Hero's innovative AED technology is lifesaving as it's significantly smaller and lighter compared to those already in the market. People at increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) can easily carry and store it at home. The low-cost AED uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to give step-by-step voice instructions and display visual prompts for the patient. It also detects the user's heart rhythm and automatically sends an alert to emergency medical services when synchronized with a phone.

Tempus

Tempus, a Chicago-based health tech startup, is leveraging artificial intelligence to advance data-driven precision medicine in healthcare. Founded in 2015, the company is advancing vital research and supporting healthcare professionals in treating cancer patients.

Their data-harnessing technology allows physicians to personalize cancer treatment and make real-time, data-driven clinical decisions. Tempus is on a mission to empower cancer patients so they can receive the care and treatment they need to improve their quality of life.