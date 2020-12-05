Holiday Gift Guide: Top 5 Winter Games on Every Platform We Recommend

For some countries, winter gives the best landscape and sceneries-and fashion, too. There is nothing therapeutic more than spending the evening beside chilling video games. Like Animal Crossings and The Last of Us Part 2, some give that unique and beautiful winter imagery, while others also never disappoint when it comes to offering layers of mystery behind the beauty of snow.

As the world is gearing up for the most festive time of the year, Christmas and New Year Eve, we're giving out five winter-themed (or not) recommendations for you and your loved ones to play within this winter COVID holiday.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Although this isn't precisely a winter-themed video game, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a must-have for any avid FPS fan out there. The sixth installment of the series follows CIA operative Russell Adler during the Cold War in the 1980s. Adler is tasked to find what Soviet has been hiding under their sleeves against the United States.

Plus, it doesn't take you too long to finish Black Ops Cold War, perfect for an adrenaline-racing evening with family.

Until Dawn

Unlike other games with linear plots, Until Dawn is an interactive horror video game with branching storylines. It centers around several teenagers as they spend the winter holiday in a sizeable chalet-style mansion called the Washington Lodge atop Blackwood Mountain. Little do they know, the danger and hazardous winter storms are waiting ahead.

Until Dawn is a PS4 exclusive game. Supermassive Games also has several other interactive fashion games, like Little Hope, the recent installment to The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Lara Croft is back! In the 2015's Rise of Tomb Raider, she goes on a dangerous journey to the snowy region of Siberia in Russia to find the legendary Kitezh, a mysterious and mythical city.

The game's world is a definition of ominous beauty, with correctly rendered graphics. Crystal Dynamics, the game's devs, took roughly six months to perfect the dramatically realistic snow tracks and avalanches during the game's development process.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 picks up the previous game's remaining question: How did the Van der Linde gang's fall apart? You put the shoes of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw, as he becomes entangled in a perplexing relationship between his ideals and the gang that raised him.

RDR2's first-few scenes offer beautiful imagery of snowy mountains in the 1880s. It perfectly captures the harshness that Arthur and co face from running both from the law and the dangerous nature.

This War of Mine

Lastly, we have the indie game This War of Mine. Unlike most games here where you have to shoot your way out to make it, This War of Mine offers a different perspective from a group of ordinary civilians in a war-torn city of Pogorin.

Play as one of the 12 characters or tailor your own story. Protect your shelter during the day and scavenge at night. Whatever you choose, your action matters because your morality speaks when you play this game. You can't just kill any other survivors for food and medicine because each character will react differently to such news.

