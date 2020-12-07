Ranking the Five Most Memorable, Touching, Romantic Gestures from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the MCU are more action-based movies, wherein almost all their movies' plots are centered around fighting - well, of course, it is a superhero franchise. Yet movies from this franchise gradually evolved into something that could be enjoyed not just about the fighting but more of the lighter side of things; the comedic jokes and cracks, family-oriented scenes, and the romantic ones.

Here is the ranked list of the five greatest, most memorable and touching (others are funny) gestures inclined with a romantic touch that were shown on the long MCU roster of films:

5. Tony Stark Commands Jarvis to Activate the Clean Slate Protocol (Iron Man 3)

After the action-packed battle between Tony Stark and his army of Iron Man suits against the real Mandarin Aldrich Killian, the multi-billionaire decided to activate the protocol in which he created to destroy all of his Iron Man suits at once. He activated this to reassure the safety and to spend more time with her girlfriend Pepper Potts, who nearly died after being abducted by Killian, which led them to the Battle on the Norco.

4. Peter and Gamora Dancing Together (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Even though this couple may seem to have some form of a dog-cat fight relationship, Star Lord was seen to be really in love with Gamora. And in time, Gamora learned to love Peter even if he was one of the most annoying at times. They had some pretty moments together, showing their sweet and soft sides. Yet we all know how they ended up in Infinity War, and still curious on how things would be between them after the events of Endgame.

3. Natasha's Message to Hulk (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok)

The events of Avengers: Age of Ultron has sent Hulk/Bruce Banner flying unto the space after he decided to be stuck on their quinjet which then eventually sent the green giant to the space. His lover at that time, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, left a message for him, finding him and asking for his whereabouts. Yet Hulk decided not to respond with his lover's message, it was the one that woke up the Bruce Banner inside of the Hulk that went away for two straight years in the events of Thor: Ragnarok. Then they eventually met at Infinity War after their separation in Age of Ultron, and just like what Falcon says in the movie, it was "awkward."

2. Steve Saves Bucky, Bucky Saves Steve, Repeat (Captain America Trilogy)

Their literally long span of friendship (both are aged 70-80 years old) has been one of the most established best friend relationships in the history of the MCU. It began on the first Captain America movie which was the Captain America: The First Avenger, wherein Steve Rogers saved the life of then Bucky Barnes. Then it started everything up until the other Captain America films wherein the manipulated Bucky fought off against Rogers but then saved him at the final moments of the film. And of course, who would forget the Civil War against Tony Stark/Iron Man where Steve turned his back to Stark in order to save his greatest friend, Bucky Barnes.

1. I am Iron Man (Avengers: Endgame)

Does this still need any explanation? But kidding aside, arguably considered the most heroic moment in all of MCU. It was him who started it all, and he was also the one to end it and save the world, and the universe rather. Although not really inclined as romantic, but Tony's utmost love for the world just to protect it paid off, even if it meant to sacrifice his own life to protect the universe at all costs. The funeral scene at Endgame would probably be one of the most dramatic, touching, powerful and impactful on all of the films in history. Beginning with his pre-prepared speech in case of his untimely death and ended with his daughter, Morgan, mentioning to Happy that she likes cheeseburgers, all of those was just on-point. He said the line "I am Iron Man" twice in the MCU, but the second version just had hit differently.

