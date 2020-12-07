Most Desired Home Gadgets for Apartment Dwellers

Whether you're planning for holiday shopping or only looking to upgrade your lifestyle, there is a flood of great gadgets available these days to brighten and enhance any apartment-living experience.

Twenty, ten, even just five years ago, many of these products existed only in the imagination or in the pages of a science fiction novel. Now they've become almost commonplace.

Going Wireless

The biggest key to choosing the best gadgets for your apartment is to go wireless. Most landlords are not too keen on tenants drilling holes or stapling baseboards to accommodate seeming miles of wires and cables. In many cases, doing so can violate a lease agreement and end up costing you penalties or loss of security deposit.

Fortunately, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options so widely available, unkept and unsightly tangles of wires can be a thing of the past-stories told to frighten unruly children.

Smart Devices For Smart Homes

The most popular wireless gadgets for apartment dwellers fall under the "smart home" category. These devices give you greater control over your home environment, provide useful or entertaining service with little or no effort, and streamline many other small tasks that make up daily life.

All they require is a dependable Wi-Fi connection.

Here are some of the best smart home gadgets for apartment-dwellers:

Smart TVs and Streaming Devices

In 2020, there is very little reason for anyone to still deal with television cables. A smart TV can connect with your cable service provider now through Wi-Fi. Most offer a wealth of built-in apps to take advantage of streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, AppleTV, YouTube, and others without the need for any external device.

If your favorite streaming service is not available on your smart TV, most services have relatively inexpensive add-on devices that connect to your smart TV, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku box.

Smart Speakers and Virtual Assistants

There are several options available for smart home virtual assistants, but the most popular choices with the broadest range of services tend to fall to the Amazon Echo or Google Home.

Of the two, Alexa is the best value as far as price is concerned, but getting the very most out of it helps if you make regular use of other Amazon services such as Fire TV, Audible, Amazon Music, and Prime.

Google Home can do pretty much everything Alexa can, but costs more. On the plus side, it can work with a broader range of services not associated with Amazon.

Both devices can be paired with plug adapters to control a home's lights and appliances with a simple voice command. Both devices are also popular for providing news, weather, music, podcasts, and other on-demand broadcasts.

The latest models now include more video options and make a great alternative to using Skype or Zoom on a phone or laptop when talking with friends and family.

Wireless Home Security Cameras

If home security is a significant concern for you, there is no longer a need to install complicated video camera surveillance systems or rely on remote security services.

Many home wireless video systems are now as simple to install as peeling off a sticker mount. There is no wiring required, but captured video can be stored on the cloud and viewed from any location.

Smart lightbulbs

These have been gaining popularity lately for their versatility and ease of use. They screw into any standard light socket and can be voice-controlled with Alexa, Google Home, or similar devices to respond to various lighting needs.

One of the most popular features of smart lighting is the ability to dim individual rooms or areas without the need to install a special switch.

Low-Tech Apartment Gadgetry

Not everything in your home has to be connected to the Internet to enhance your lifestyle. Consider these options as well:

Coffee Pour-Over Kits

Sometimes it's good to slow down and practice a bit of mindfulness at the start of your day. What better way to practice mindfulness than also to reward yourself with a perfect cup of coffee afterward?

Pour-over coffee kits have become more popular lately, and it's no surprise why. Slow down your busy morning with the almost-ritualized act of preparing your coffee in a more low-tech manner and anticipating a perfect cup of pour-over coffee.

Vacuum Siphon Coffee Maker

Or you could prepare your morning coffee with a device that looks more like it belongs in a 19th-century laboratory. Dating back to 1830, this brewing method uses vapor pressure and gravity to produce an artful, tasty cup of coffee. And clean-up is easier than you might think.

Air Fryers and Instant Pots

These kitchen devices have already revolutionized many homes when it comes to preparing healthy meals with less effort. They come in various sizes to accommodate everyone from singles to large families and only take up minimal counter space.

If you haven't looked into one or both of these meal prep options, you're missing out.

Welcome To the 21st Century

We're already a fifth of the way through this century, but some people are still living like it's 1999. Many of the gadgets available now to enhance living-particularly apartment-dwellers-are surprisingly affordable and environmentally friendly.

There's never been a better time than now to get on board.

