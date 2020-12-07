Google Stadia Rolling Out to Eight More European Countries as 'Cyberpunk 2077' Release Nears

Good news for players in Europe because Google Stadia expands its wings to eight more European countries over the next 24 hours.

Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Switzerland are the newest market range for Stadia, bringing up a total of 22 countries from the previous 14 to try Google's latest venture in gaming.

Before that, the cloud-streaming service is only available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and most Western European countries.

"We created Stadia to make great games more accessible. You don't need to buy new hardware because Stadia works with the things you already own: laptops, desktops, compatible phones and tablets, and popular game controllers," says Samuel Peterson, Stadia's Head of EMEA Business Development.

However, it may take a little white for players in South American countries, like Brazil and Argentina, to get a hold of Google Stadia. It may only be a matter of time before Google reaches the region because the team replied to one of the fans demanding Stadia in the SE, "We appreciate your comments! We remain attentive to any other questions you have."

Most Anticipated Video Game

The new announcement rolled out just before releasing the most hyped and anticipated video game of the year, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077." Stadia will join among the supported systems once the game hit the market on December 10 this year, including PS4, Windows, and Xbox One, while next-gen consoles should come next year.

Google supports "Cyberpunk 2077" so much that it gives away a Stadia Premiere kit for any purchasers until December 17, exactly ten days after the game's release. The hardware comes with a Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra, and if you're new to the game, a one-month Stadia Pro subscription.

However, as The Verge noted, the promo only runs "until supplies last," though Google did not reveal how many Stadia are they willing to give away.

How to Play Google Stadia

To start playing with Google Stadia, players need a Google account, to begin with. You can play on your laptop, smartphone, or whatever your preferred device is.

Then, download the Stadia app on your mobile or desktop. Use the Chromecast Ultra and sign in to the app to use a TV for your Stadia. You can also link your computer wirelessly to the console and even use any third-party mouse or keyboard to help you with the game.

As mentioned above, players will get a one-month free subscription to Stadia Pro, giving access to tons of premium games for a low-cost price. It only costs $9.99 to continue with the subscription for your second, third, and onward months, and you can always opt it out anytime.

