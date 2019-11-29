How Long Haul Trucking Is Getting Safer Each Day

Long haul truck driving is a challenging job in terms of safety. A truck driver requires a great deal of skill, knowledge, and experience to complete his trucking trips smoothly. A truck is heavy machinery and driving it for long hauls is quite different from driving a regular car. Trucking carries a lot of responsibility for the safety of the goods, the trucker himself, and others on the road. A trucker needs a lot of common sense, too. It's crucial to be safety conscious when you are on the trucking job. This can help you stay safe and alert when you face tense and risky moments behind the wheel. As truck driving becomes much more dangerous in winters, here are some ways how long haul trucking is becoming safe.

1. Winter Tires:

Winters can become really harsh for trucking. Ice and snow in the long winter nights can pose a great challenge during the journey. Install winter tires to give your truck the best possible traction when the temperature drops below 40 degrees. Winter tires can come with heavy siping for added traction and deep tire grooves to expel snow and slush. Tire chains can also be added to the regular tires. Tire chains are another good option to provide traction in snow and other slippery conditions if they are affixed properly.

2. Truck Driving Schedules:

It's not possible to stick to a very strict trucking schedule with all the variables that can affect the trucking journey like weather conditions, delays, traffic, loading/unloading delays, breakdowns, etc. That is why truck drivers should follow the regulations of the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) regarding the working hours to ensure safety. A truck driver may not drive for more than 14 consecutive hours after coming on duty after ten consecutive off duty hours. Moreover, he may not drive for more than 60 to 70 hours a week. Following these regulations help ensure the driver's safety and well-being.

3. Local laws and Speed Limits:

Whether you drive truck only within a state or between different states, always obey the local driving laws and speed limits. Driving laws and speed limits can vary in every state so the driver should be well aware of them. They are actually designed to ensure the safety of drivers and avoid the chances of accidents and injuries. So, drivers should strictly abide by the driving laws and traffic rules. Seek the help of a professional lawyer from Millar Law Firm if you get injured in a semi-truck accident.

4. Mobile Phone Restriction Rule:

Avoiding distracted driving can help keep long haul truck driving safe. Distracted driving is a leading reason for accidents. The most common reason for distracted driving is the use of cell phone or other tech devices. A driver is about four times more likely to crash if he is using a cell phone. This is particularly dangerous for long haul truck drivers because they are likely to use the cell phone more often during a long drive. That is why all hand-held mobile devices are restricted while driving according to the new Mobile Phone Restriction Rule For Commercial Motor Vehicle Drivers. This rule is meant to ensure safety and prevent accidents during driving. Breaking this rule can result in heavy penalties and disqualification of the driver.

