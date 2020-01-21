Rosemount Programmer, Austin Alexander Burridge, Explains Web Development

Web development is multilayered, and it can change depending on the perspective of an individual. What does development entail? When something is developed, it is created or produced over time. What is the web? This question can, in itself, be extensive, but for simplicity's sake, the web is what we use to connect with others. The internet is the invisible line, and the web is what we see and interact with. So, web plus development equals the creation of something that we interact with on the internet. In most cases, this is referred to as a Website or Web Application, though there are many variations of websites.

Austin Alexander Burridge of Rosemount, Illinois, is an up-and-coming programmer within the freelance web development community and believes in making coding more accessible by helping educate novice coders as they embark on their digital journey.

In this article, Mr. Burridge provides and a high-level overview of web development in layman's terms to ensure ultimate comprehension.

Project Planning

The effort that goes into web development depends on the scale of the project. When he first began his programming efforts in Rosemount, Austin Alexander Burridge found it helpful to compare web dev to construction. For example, consider building a house versus building an apartment building. A house is a smaller project that only requires maybe one or two builders and a few outside contractors. An apartment building, however, involves a ton of labor and extensive planning before the project begins.

Web development is very much the same because it depends on the project, size, time frame, and cost. To begin, it's essential to take an idea for a website or application and start planning the needs and goals of the site. Someone needs to design the visual elements of the site or application. Another individual is responsible for code or builds the actual site, both visually and functionally.

What are the building materials?

The primary structure that all websites are coded or built on is HTML (Hypertext Markup Language). But from that one coding language, there are a million possibilities that can be used to complete a project. There are three layers to web development, depending on the size and scope of your project.

The first layer is the visual or front-end development with which the user sees and works. In this layer, you will see HTML for the structure, CSS for the design and styling of the pages, and Javascript for site interactivity.

Second, there is the functionality or back-end development of a site. The user can't see this, but it is required for the website to work correctly. In this layer, there are many possible programming language choices. This stage might include PHP, Python, or Ruby, to name a few.

Additionally, there is even database development where tons of information is stored, manipulated, and kept organized. This layer can be very complicated and usually requires a highly skilled Data Scientist or an experienced database programmer. SQL, MySQL, and other database systems are used here.

Is Web Development Too Complicated?

Web development is complex. However, it is unnecessary to be scared away from it. Whether you want to learn how to build websites yourself, or you want to have a site made, the complete development process is not overly complicated. There can be a lot involved in the building of a site if you're planning to build the next Facebook. But if you are just seeking a typical website, then the process is not too daunting of a task.

About Austin Alexander Burridge: Austin Alexander Burridge of Rosemount, IL, dedicates his time as a passionate freelance coder and avid tech junky. Since the dawn of video game consoles and especially the internet, Austin has enjoyed pushing the boundaries of technology and using it for creative problem-solving. When he's not utilizing his skillset writing code from his hub, Austin Burridge can be found reviewing the latest tech, gadgets, and software developments online.

