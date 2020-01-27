5 Cool Tech Gadgets For Your Car

As the advancements in technology come faster than ever before, it may not be too long before we are being chauffeured in self-driving cars. But, until that day there are still plenty of ways to upgrade your current "tires on the road" vehicle with unique tech gadgets.

Some top models come outfitted with some of these cool accessories but your average affordable cars might need a bit of tech tweaking. You don't need to spend a fortune on factory upgrades to get a car with all the newest tools and gadgets.

From long-range radar detecting to a futuristic undercarriage lighting package from www.xkglow.com, we have put together a list of awesome tech gadgets that anyone can add to their vehicle to give it a tech boost.

USB Charger

As our dependence on our devices continues to increase, it becomes more important to make sure that you have the ability to charge up wherever you are. If you don't already have a USB charger in your vehicle it should be your next upgrade. You can even get a multi-plug model that pops right into your cigarette lighter. Never be caught again with a dead battery.

Undercarriage Lights

If you really want to stand out you can light your car up to make an impression on the night streets. A variety of undercarriage light sets, halo lights or interior light strips can help you to really show your style and create a one of a kind look.

Phone Mount

Distracted driving is responsible for thousands of deaths on the road in the U.S. every year. If you have to use your smartphone while you are driving it's vital that you take advantage of the hands-free options. Your Bluetooth app should be on your home screen so that it is easily accessible and your phone should always be stored in an easy to reach and operate spot on your dash.

Radar Detection

Never get caught again when you are running a bit heavy on the gas pedal. These long-range radar detectors can give you a warning of officers ahead and allow you to slow down before getting an expensive ticket.

Dash Cam

Protecting yourself from other drivers on the road is easy when you have a dashcam. Record everything that is going on around your car whether you are driving or parked. The added security and convenience of recording any important events are worth the price of getting a dashcam installed.

If you are ever in an accident or witness another incident, the video that is captured on your dashcam could be used as evidence. In the age of social media, interesting or unique videos that are captured on dash cams have the ability to go viral.

Work schedules are getting busier every year. Many people conduct business while they are moving from one place to another and having the best tech gadgets in place can help you to get things done safely.

Keep your devices charged, avoid expensive tickets or make the night glow with your unique lighting package. Adding these cool tech gadgets to your vehicle today can help you to drive straight into the future.

