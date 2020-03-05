Why Do Appliances Require Firmware Upgrades?

Close

A firmware is a set of microcodes with instructions to improve the performance of a device. In layman terms, a firmware tweaks the program that runs in a machine or appliance. Unlike software applications, a firmware upgrade doesn't perform specific hardware functions. Instead, firmware upgrades focus on core functions of the hardware to improve its overall performance. Most devices that you use these days, such as computers, laptops, mobile phones, etc require occasional firmware upgrades. Manufacturers of these appliances make continuous programming improvements so that the devices run smoothly for years.

Finding firmware upgrade notifications

The manufacturer of the appliances releases firmware upgrades every few months. But how will you understand when your device is ready for such a firmware upgrade? Here are a few steps that you can follow:

Go through the online user manual of the appliance to find the registration link of your product. You need to sign up on the company's website to get firmware upgrades for a few appliances. The online user manuals have clickable links that redirect you to the login page. Manuals Brain, for example, is one of the reputable sites that have online user manuals for more than 1,271,452 products. That means you can get information about firmware upgrades of appliances that don't sell now.

Manufacturers can't stop improving the firmware of these appliances. Therefore, a quick search on the online user manual can lead you to the firmware page where you can download the latest upgrade available.

Registering your product with the manufacturer also ensures that you get timely notifications for firmware upgrades. On switching on your new laptop or smartphone, you may get a push notification asking you to register with your email address. Don't skip that part because the manufacturer can send notifications on your email regarding the availability of the device's latest firmware upgrade. You can follow the link provided in that email to download the firmware.

Importance of firmware upgrades

Firmware upgrades come with alterations in the hardware's functions to improve its performance. From bug fixes to better security, different upgrades will focus on different areas of the device. In fact, there are many more reasons why you should pay attention to every firmware upgrade available.

1. These upgrades not only boost the appliance's performance but also provide advanced operational functions. You will not have to upgrade or replace your hardware to use the advanced features.

2. Firmware upgrades also improve the user experience significantly. For example, upgrading your mobile phone's firmware may enable you to enjoy surfing different applications easier than before.

3. These upgrades optimize the device driver's performance. This means the processor of your appliance gets a significant boost so that it performs better for years to come.

4. You can increase your product's life by upgrading its firmware. The additional features that come with these upgrades can make your old device work like the new ones.

Don't ignore firmware upgrade notifications. Follow the upgrade installation process from the online user manual to boost your appliance's performance.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.