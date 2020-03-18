Marketing Management Notes: How To Manage Your Project Campaigns

In managing a marketing project, it is very important to bear in mind that the core concern of any marketing management project is to find and secure a customer. If the project does not successfully convert an inquiry into a customer, then the project becomes pointless to pursue. With that in mind, you will have a better understanding of how to manage your project campaign in order to gain more customers for your organization or business.

So, to learn more, read through the process of setting up and managing an effective project campaign.

Identify Your Goal

This stage starts by asking yourself and your team "Why are we here?" This is the most basic question to ask because it determines the force behind the team's creation. So it can be answered by "We are here because we need to find customers who will commit". If everyone is on board with this answer, then you can start your project. State your overall goal in one sentence.

Break Down Your Goal Into Smaller Goals

Once you have the main goal, you will have to break that down into smaller goals. So if your main goal is "We want to sell 1000 antibacterial bars in this city" then you may want to break that down into "Marketer A wants to sell 100 bars to this grocery store. Marketer B wants to sell 200 bars to this supermarket. And Marketer C will sell what's leftover to this hospital." Notice that the sub-goals are specific and customer-oriented because the marketing team understands how to break down their team goal into goals for each team member.

Create Your Customer

In marketing management, you have to know how to "create a customer". This means you need to know what your product or service is about before you even try to sell anything. In the example, you have to sell antibacterial bars and the idea is to sell them to the public. But how do you "create a customer" who will buy the antibacterial soap from your team? The simple answer is: you think of the value of each antibacterial bar to an ordinary person who has a particular need - then you create your campaign so that you can "push" the product to the public without being obnoxious about it.

If all goes well, there will probably be at least one member of the public who will know how valuable the product is to him and will buy. You will then need to replicate that process over and over again until all the antibacterial soap has been sold.

Make It Fit Your Budget

In a world of unlimited possibilities, the reality check is that there are limits to your team's funding. If your team is going to push a product into the market, they must also bear in mind that the team will be given a finite budget to work with. So that makes it important to make a push that will not constrict the team's marketing talents. This is where some marketing managers fail because all they say is "You need to get creative". What the team actually has to do is to get specific - they must identify the ideal customer and create a campaign around that. The customer is always king.

Maintain Marketing Management Platforms

Your platform is your team's home base. This is where they hover to report to the team and to the team manager about the wins and losses for the day. So you need platforms to manage your marketing process with one team using one platform to avoid mix-ups. The team that has to sell antibacterial soap will be able to coordinate with other members of the team so that everyone will know how to adjust efforts for the duration of the campaign. If anyone seems to lag behind, it is up to the other members of the team to shore up the weak link and provide additional support.

Keep An Eye Out For Quality of Life

Since the example is about selling antibacterial bars of soap to the public, you and your team really need to understand if the public is experiencing the quality of life through the use of the soap bars. So it would be nice to have a feedback mechanism such as a Contact Us hotline or chat window on your site where the public can sing their praises about your product or rant complaints if there are any. If, on the whole, the quality of life of your customer-base is improving right after they started using the antibacterial soap then you can make the conclusion that your marketing push is improving.

Don't count out the complaints though - perhaps there are some people in the public who are allergic to the bars or they found other things negative about it such as the price. This is valuable feedback that should get back to your team.

Keep Improving

Sometimes, the negative reviews are the ones that you need to pay close attention to because they show how the public views your product. If they say the soap bars make them itch, that's valuable.

You just need to ask them about their experience, about why they think it is the bars that made them itch. Because the team may need to identify the soap bar ingredients that should be removed from the product, or perhaps there were other factors present that had nothing to do with the soap's use (such as when the customer's water supply is tainted maybe?). These need to be reported to the team before further sales can be generated.

Conclusion

You may think that once the sales are in that your team has reached the end of its usefulness and will need to disband. Far from it, this is actually only the beginning. Your team will have to compare notes, look for the weak points in the push, deliberate about complaints from customers, regroup, then adjust the product according to customer needs. It may start with just antibacterial soap for people but it can broaden out eventually into other things, such as additional product lines that may help the customers achieve a better quality of life and bring in more profits for your business.

