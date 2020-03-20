Here’s How Digital Technology has Changed our Everyday Lives

Sometimes when I remember how the previous generations never enjoyed some of the very best works of digital technology such as the internet, social media and some of the useful mobile applications, I can't help but wonder how they even managed to enjoy their time here on earth. Such is the extent to which digital technology has influenced my own world.

Nowadays, with just a few taps on the screen of my pocket-sized robot, I could order the best pizza in the world, join a community of game freaks and have all the fun that there is, connect with many wine clubs to have a taste of the latest wine product on the market, order my Uber transfer, and of course, do anything else I desire to do.

That said, let's now take a deeper look into the number of ways in which digital technology has changed our everyday lives.

Digital technology has changed how we communicate

Without an iota of doubt, digital technology has really been a blessing to the communication industry. Ever since it was first introduced, humans have been communicating at an incredibly fast and convenient pace.

One only needs to look back on those times when humans had to rely on letter writing, wired telephones, and faxes to communicate to really understand and appreciate how far we've come.

Years ago, who could have thought that one day humans would be communicating with people that are thousands of miles away without needing to travel or send letters? I'm sure if someone had said that back then, they would have been laughed off.

But here we are today, reaching out to another in matters of split seconds, irrespective of our prevailing locations. Nowadays, I can create a number of informative blog posts like I'm doing right now to communicate and convey a message and share with several million people without needing to leave my room.

In the digital-technology-driven world that we live today, there are just too many efficient options at one's fingertips. Depending on which pleases you, you can send a message on social media, send multimedia messages, send texts, video chat, email, or even put a call through.

Nowadays, people don't even need to travel to check up on their loved ones. For instance, people now use mobile apps like Skype, Viber, imo, Google hangouts, Whatsapp to check up on their loved ones. Friends use apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to keep tabs on one another. Organizations use several email apps to send a generic email to members of their staff. Couples keep up with each other romantically by using mobile apps like Kissenger.

Digital technology has changed how we pay bills and transfer money

If you're still going to a bank to join the long queues whenever you wish to withdraw money or transfer money to someone, then you really have no idea what you've been missing out on. There's hardly any bank out there today that don't have their own mobile app for transactions. If you haven't installed your bank's mobile app on your smartphone today, visit your mobile app store and type in the name of your bank, you should find their app there. With these apps, you can pay all your bills, transfer money to anyone anywhere, recharge your lines, set your financial limits, make deposits on the different websites you visit, and conduct every regular activity you would have conducted in a banking hall.

Alternatively, companies like Payoneer, PayPal, Venmo, Skrill, and the like shave created platforms where people can send and receive money from any location using the internet (digital technology). In addition, all of these platforms have their mobile apps, which means that you can conduct your day-to-day financial transactions by simply tapping a couple of buttons on the mobile app on your phone.

Digital technology has changed how we watch TV

We all remember how frustrating cable providers could be back in the days. Nowadays, and thanks in large parts to digital technology, no one really has to keep up with the disappointments of a cable provider anymore. With your mobile device, you can download different mobile apps to watch or stream your favorite TV shows, when you want, and in whatever format you want. Streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video all offer access to cable TV shows and original content for a few dollars. To enjoy the very best of these services, just go to your smartphone mobile store and download the mobile app relevant to the entertainment provider you desire.

Digital technology has changed how we get entertained

Books

Indeed, paper materials aren't leaving our world anytime soon. But the introduction of e-readers has certainly changed how people access and read books. An e-reader device like Nook or Kindle can help hold thousands of books without taking up space in your home. This is also a great option for readers who love to access materials on the go. Additionally, this has also changed the way people handle books when going on a trip or vacation.

Music

Who still buys CDs and cassettes at this age? Although these were the fundamental means of accessing music back in the days, they are no longer really relevant in a world like ours. With many music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, consumers can have access to the records of millions of artists at a monthly fee. Depending on how you like your music, you can download a mobile streaming app or a music listening app on your mobile phone, car, portable speakers, and even TVs.

Digital technology has changed how we date

On a final note, digital technology has certainly changed how people meet, hookup, and date. With the proliferation of online dating sites and dating apps, people can register on a website, find a match, and start to communicate at their own pace.

Bottom Line

While it is clearly evident that digital technology has done so many goods to our world, it is important to know that harnessing any of its benefits depends on the type of digital tool you have at hand. So to ensure that you always get the best from the digital technologies of this world, always ensure to get your hands on the best mobile apps. There are so many of them for different purposes, so be careful not to download or buy the crappy ones.

